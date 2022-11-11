McAllister Recreation Center hosts winter market

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette farmers market runs from May to October every year. The McAllister Recreation Center wants to extend the market through the winter.
McAllister will host the first indoor market in the Lafayette area. The market comes in time for the holiday season. It gives community members the opportunity to purchase holiday goods while supporting local businesses.
Many vendors still have products left over from the regular season.
The indoor market gives them the opportunity to sell their remaining inventory locally.
"In speaking with some of the different vendors it sounds like once the farmers market is done downtown that they kind of scatter all over the place I know some have told me they go to Indy some go to Chicago," said Program Coordinator for McAllister Tyler Laufman. "It's very much their off season. So we just want to provide a local option a local opportunity where they can again sell to other folks in the community."
The first winter market is happening November 12th from 9 am to 2 pm.
The market will also take place December 10th and 17th.
If the first three markets are a success they will add more dates for January.