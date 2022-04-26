McAllister Recreation Center announces new Esports league

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — McAllister Recreation Center has announced a new Esports program that is open for registration through June 26.
“Esports is growing in popularity rapidly around the world,” said Program Coordinator Tyler Laufman. “While we are not going worldwide, we are going statewide by participating in the Indiana Esports Rec League through GGLeagues. We are so excited to offer this new program to the Greater Lafayette community. Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person, it also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports.”
Gamers can expect the following games and systems:
- Madden 22 (XBox S Series and X Series, Playstation 5),
- Rocket League (XBox One, XBox S Series and X Series, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, PC),
- Fortnite (XBox One, XBox S Series and X Series, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, PC),
- Super Smash Bros (Nintendo Switch)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
Participants may register through McAllister Recreation Center by visiting https://lafayette.in.gov/mcallister