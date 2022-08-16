Mcallister Center E-Sports League

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - After a successful inaugural Summer league the Mcallister Center is gearing up for a second E-Sports season.
Registration for the league is now open for Lafayette residents. For anyone who isn't a Lafayette resident, you'll have to wait until September 18th.
You can register to play Rocket League, Madden, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bro's and Fortnite. Each game has three age tiers. Eight to 12, 13 to 18 and Adult.
Games will be moderated for safety by GG Leagues. Mcallister Center program coordinator Tyler Laufman says this really helps the center out since this program is so new.
"Again they're online competitions. Each competition will have both a moderator and a referee. There are voice components and chat components and those are all monitored just to again, to ensure the kids are in a safe space metaphorically speaking."
The E-Sports league is great if you're trying to find an activity, but still don't feel comfortable leaving the house and being in large crowds.
If you'd like more info on the league click here. The league will start the first week in October.