Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski touts downward crime trend during State of the City address

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski gave his State of the City Address Monday night at Lafayette City Hall.
There were many different points of focus. He started off talking about decreasing crime rates and the success of the emergency services in Lafayette.
Crime numbers are measured in part 1 crimes reported. Part 1 crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft, and arson.
In 2002, there were 3,400 Part 1 crimes reported. 20 years later, that number came down to 1,147, decreasing by 33%. They have decreased by 41% since 2013, the highest year of Part 1 crimes reported.
The City of Lafayette uses many initiatives and programs to keep crime levels down. These include take home car program, budgeting five new Police Officers and a new Dispatcher, opening additional spots on the Street Crimes Unit and Drug Task Force, hiring two full time Criminal Analysts and a downtown Security Officer, creating a fourth Captain position, and starting a drone program.
They have also deployed 8 Flock license plate recognition cameras that have attributed to more than 80 arrests.
Roswarski then moved onto the fire department. He announced that the Lafayette Fire Department maintained its ISO rating of 2, placing it in the top 1% of all fire departments in the country. They have purchased eight new fire trucks in the past nine years.
There is a lot of excitement for the two departments to be right across the street from one another in the next few months.
“For the first time, we’ll have police and fire and we will have a true public safety complex here at City Hall. This community is blessed with really good emergency services,” Roswarski said.
Other topics that came up in the speech were new businesses, and amenities around Lafayette. This includes Loeb Stadium, the new amphitheater, Columbian Park, and the Long Center.
All of these new businesses and amenities have opened up over 7,000 jobs in Tippecanoe County. With all the new jobs opening up, more housing follows. Roswarski says according to the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, Lafayette and West Lafayette ranked number one for emerging housing markets in the country.
“Greater Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are open for business, and we’re open for people to move here,” he said.
Roswarski wrote out a statement saying, “Lafayette is moving in a very positive direction. Unprecedented economic growth, infrastructure improvements, park and recreational upgrades, quality of life initiatives, and our unwavering commitment to public safety.”