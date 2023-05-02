May Primary Election Results

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Four Democrat's names were on the primary election ballot for three city council positions.
Iris O'Donnell Bellisario, James Blanco, and David Sanders came out with the most votes.
Bellisario led the way with 481 votes, Blanco came in second with 437 votes , And Sanders had 335 votes.
Sanders and Gerald Thomas were neck and neck to the end. Sanders finished with eight more votes than Thomas when the final results came through. The first word that came to both of O'Donnell Bellisario and Blanco's minds when the saw the final results was excited.
"I am excited. I think I've learned so much and I think I'll be an even better member of city council coming into the next term," Blanco said.
"Really exciting. I think West Lafayette is ready for change, and ready for someone to come in with new perspectives and hopefully be that person," O'Donnell Bellisario said.
There was a 3.77% voter turnout this election. 847 people voted out of the 22,489 people registered voters.