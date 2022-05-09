 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

May 9, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Near Record Warmth Then Brief T'Storms

  • Updated
  • 0
This will be a great week for area farmers with days of windy, dry, very warm to hot weather to continue to dry these soils & get the crops planted.

With highs 86-92 Tuesday-Saturday, this could end up as the warmest May 10-14 period on record.  1895 & 1896 heat for the same period stands in its way.

Impressive record heat has occurred in the Southern Plains over the past 24 hours:

Another area of impressive record heat is in western Europe, especially France, as hot, dry African ridge flexes northward.  Record warmth will likely reach the UK to even the Scandinavian countries later this week.

Heat dominates this week to next weekend:

All of the organized storms with severe weather risk set up north & west of our area riding up & over the upper ridge:

Looks like showers & storms either Sunday or Monday (May 15 or 16).

At this point, parameters look like MARGINAL RISK with SLIGHT RISK parameters farther northward.   The better wind fields for organized severe storms will tend to be displaced north & of our area.

We will monitor.  If the strong wind fields aloft shift south just a hair our risk will go up much more.

After that we quickly dry with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Short wave may pivot in around May 17 or 18 with some scattered showers & t'storms.

Impressive heat is possible late month as ridging returns with 90s dominating the area.

We will likely end the month with round(s) of storms, then briefly cooler, more comfortable weather.

We may see welcome storms in early June, but with time, the pattern becomes hotter & drier.  

Looks like rounds of intense heat in mid to late June.

It also looks drier than normal.

Bulls-eye of the worst heat is in the Southern Plains in July & August.

The hot, dry upper ridge with expand & contract in a see-saw fashion into our area through the Summer.

This will result in intense heat at times & droughty conditions.  HOWEVER, there will be times when the contracting of the ridge will lead to storms here.  We may end up with a derecho or several rounds of "Ring of Fire" severe storm complexes over the Summer to prevent the drought from becoming really bad 1988- or 2012-style.

