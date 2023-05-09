May 9, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer with Showers & T'Storms, Then Cooler, Followed by the Hottest Weather of the Year So Far...

We heat up to the 77-81 range Wednesday & 81-86 range Thursday, but the humidity levels will be low. The mornings will be cool with 46-49 Wednesday morning & 49-55 Thursday morning.
We cloud up Thursday night with a wave of showers & t'storms Friday morning, followed by sunshine & much more humid weather in the afternoon. highs 80-85 are expected.
A few showers & t'storms may pop Friday afternoon-evening. MARGINAL RISK for severe may evolve.
Some showers & t'storms are possible Saturday late after a very warm, humid day of highs 83-87. MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters may develop.
Sunday features a round or two of showers & a few t'storms with highs 76-80.
A few showers are possible Monday, followed by sunshine & highs of 70-74.
So, it does not look like any big events or outbreaks of severe weather here right now, but isolated to some widely-scattered severe is possible a couple to few times.
Rain may add up Friday-Monday to 1.50-3.50".
A dry Tuesday should give way to a few showers Wednesday & then highs only 64-68 with lows 40-45.
After brief cool snap, we are then back to the 70s again.
Note May 22-25 how we are bathed in southwest flow & any storms stay away from here. It will warm up & turn humid with highs reaching 88-92 by May 24-25 & lows 69-73. Heat indices may reach 92-97.
Temperatures are already 82-86 around noon on May 24 with dew points 66-70.
Some scattered storms may return around May 27, but there is are multiple upper troughs & jet streaks that show up via modeling & analog that may bring the biggest event since March 31 here in early June. This would be the next potential of a more widespread, substantial to significant severe weather episode here.
Locally-heavy rainfall with flash flooding also looks possible amidst heat & 70s dew points.
That said, I'd watch roughly the June 3-9 time period for stormy weather in general, specifically around June 3 for bigger event.
This seems to be the best time frame to unlocks upper troughs swinging into the western Corn Belt & then amplifying & ejecting rapidly to the northeast through our area.
With this MJO & El Nino transition & push, a strong subtropical & low-level jet should also develop to support the stormy notion.
We will monitor.
After that, lulling & more tranquil weather is expected for a week (at this point) before storm return with locally-heavy rainfall.