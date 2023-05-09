 Skip to main content
May 9, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer with Showers & T'Storms, Then Cooler, Followed by the Hottest Weather of the Year So Far...

We heat up to the 77-81 range Wednesday & 81-86 range Thursday, but the humidity levels will be low.  The mornings will be cool with 46-49 Wednesday morning & 49-55 Thursday morning.

We cloud up Thursday night with a wave of showers & t'storms Friday morning, followed by sunshine & much more humid weather in the afternoon.  highs 80-85 are expected.

A few showers & t'storms may pop Friday afternoon-evening.  MARGINAL RISK for severe may evolve.

Some showers & t'storms are possible Saturday late after a very warm, humid day of highs 83-87.  MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters may develop.

Sunday features a round or two of showers & a few t'storms with highs 76-80.

A few showers are possible Monday, followed by sunshine & highs of 70-74.

So, it does not look like any big events or outbreaks of severe weather here right now, but isolated to some widely-scattered severe is possible a couple to few times.

1

Rain may add up Friday-Monday to 1.50-3.50".

1

A dry Tuesday should give way to a few showers Wednesday & then highs only 64-68 with lows 40-45.

After brief cool snap, we are then back to the 70s again.

1

Note May 22-25 how we are bathed in southwest flow & any storms stay away from here.  It will warm up & turn humid with highs reaching 88-92 by May 24-25 & lows 69-73.  Heat indices may reach 92-97.

1

Temperatures are already 82-86 around noon on May 24 with dew points 66-70.

1

Some scattered storms may return around May 27, but there is are multiple upper troughs & jet streaks that show up via modeling & analog that may bring the biggest event since March 31 here in early June.  This would be the next potential of a more widespread, substantial to significant severe weather episode here.

Locally-heavy rainfall with flash flooding also looks possible amidst heat & 70s dew points.

That said, I'd watch roughly the June 3-9 time period for stormy weather in general, specifically around June 3 for bigger event.

This seems to be the best time frame to unlocks upper troughs swinging into the western Corn Belt & then amplifying & ejecting rapidly to the northeast through our area.

With this MJO & El Nino transition & push, a strong subtropical & low-level jet should also develop to support the stormy notion.

We will monitor.

After that, lulling & more tranquil weather is expected for a week (at this point) before storm return with locally-heavy rainfall.

