May 9, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Then Some Showers & Storms

Highs today reached 78-84 with strong south-southeast winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the viewing area.
Hail to baseballs today then three tornadoes & wind gust to 76 mph has been reported well northwest of here this evening. Reports continue to funnel in from these severe storms now entering Wisconsin & also flaring up in northeastern Iowa.
Severe storms should flare up again tomorrow-tomorrow night northwest of our area from northeastern Iowa to far northern Illinois & southern Wisconsin & Lower Michigan.
Our highs should run 85-91, but the humidity will tend to be held in check. It looks like a breezy to windy day with gusts 26-34 mph. We just won't see the intense gusts up to 45 mph in the area like we saw today.
This, after lows tonight of 63-67.
Storms try to overtop the upper ridge into our area late tomorrow night to early Wednesday morning with warm lows of 68-72.
They completely collapse rapidly south of Chicago & Grand Rapids.
We will monitor.
We pick up the cloudiness though. That will keep us warm & it will turn humid.
We we tend to clear Wednesday & the winds will diminish to south at 5-12 mph.
Dew points look to pool at 65-71.
This, combined with highs 89-93 means heat indices 91-99 are possible.
HRRR projected highs:
Projected late afternoon dew points:
It looks more & more like the cold front this weekend will pass Sunday morning with a round of showers & storms.
It does appear that parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather.
This means a couple isolated severe storms are possible.
This means that we may see the afternoon dry out & clear out.
As a result, I trimmed the high temperature back to 75-80 given this new timing.
We should drop to comfortable 50s Sunday night.
We look comfortable Monday with highs 73-77 with west to west-southwest winds & sunshine.
This.....unless the secondary front & shortwave come in earlier (mentioned below 7-day graphic).
A secondary surface cold front & shortwave may pop a few scattered showers & t'storms Tuesday during the afternoon heating. Highs of 72-77 are expected.
We cool to highs of 65-72 Wednesday with lows 40s to 50.
The cold front will begin moving back north as a warm front Thursday.
Trend is for increasing clouds Thursday with 60s to 70 with east winds.
Potential is there for some showers/storms Thursday night, but the warm front should get north of the area by Friday (based on the current, longer-range analysis).
We heat up & blow of Plains severe weather may occur Iowa to Oklahoma as the heat & humidity surge northward.
Showers & storms are possible that Saturday night-Sunday (May 21-22).
We will monitor for severe weather risk as it is a climatologically-favorable time of year for it, especially in La Nina years.
We cool some after that.
Note how we are in the 70s to 80s around May 24-25 with another round of showers & t'storms, but notice what is happening in Texas.
This is the breeding ground for the extreme heat & upper ridge for parts of the Plains that will expand & contract in & out of our area this Summer.
Like 2011, we will see interspersed episodes of extreme heat.
But note how extremely hot it is in Texas & it will only me May. Temperatures of up to 114 may lead to near all-time May records broken at multiple locations.
This is the evolution of the significant Summer ridge.
Core of intense upper ridge shows up well in Oklahoma & Texas to New Mexico.
The hot ridge will show a tendency to expand north & northeastward more & more in June, it appears.
After some ample rainfall for a time in June, we will tend to dry out more & more with time.
The IRI model out of Columbia University shows the drought risk in our area & across the Northern Plains to Northern Rockies.
I feel that the bigger risk should be Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico to Kansas.
You can see the risk gets into our area.
Trend is to keep La Nina going, albeit weaker. However, we have seen such a duration of it, the impacts will continue. It supports a hotter than normal Summer with below normal precipitation & a very active hurricane season for the Gulf & Atlantic Coast.
We can always get tropical systems to try to make it up into our area which can be the difference between drought & extremely beneficial rainfall.