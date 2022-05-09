May 9, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Near Record Warmth Then Brief T'Storms

This will be a great week for area farmers with days of windy, dry, very warm to hot weather to continue to dry these soils & get the crops planted.
With highs 86-92 Tuesday-Saturday, this could end up as the warmest May 10-14 period on record. 1895 & 1896 heat for the same period stands in its way.
Impressive record heat has occurred in the Southern Plains over the past 24 hours:
Another area of impressive record heat is in western Europe, especially France, as hot, dry African ridge flexes northward. Record warmth will likely reach the UK to even the Scandinavian countries later this week.
Heat dominates this week to next weekend:
All of the organized storms with severe weather risk set up north & west of our area riding up & over the upper ridge:
Looks like showers & storms either Sunday or Monday (May 15 or 16).
At this point, parameters look like MARGINAL RISK with SLIGHT RISK parameters farther northward. The better wind fields for organized severe storms will tend to be displaced north & of our area.
We will monitor. If the strong wind fields aloft shift south just a hair our risk will go up much more.
After that we quickly dry with highs in the 60s & 70s.
Short wave may pivot in around May 17 or 18 with some scattered showers & t'storms.
Impressive heat is possible late month as ridging returns with 90s dominating the area.
We will likely end the month with round(s) of storms, then briefly cooler, more comfortable weather.
We may see welcome storms in early June, but with time, the pattern becomes hotter & drier.
Looks like rounds of intense heat in mid to late June.
It also looks drier than normal.
Bulls-eye of the worst heat is in the Southern Plains in July & August.
The hot, dry upper ridge with expand & contract in a see-saw fashion into our area through the Summer.
This will result in intense heat at times & droughty conditions. HOWEVER, there will be times when the contracting of the ridge will lead to storms here. We may end up with a derecho or several rounds of "Ring of Fire" severe storm complexes over the Summer to prevent the drought from becoming really bad 1988- or 2012-style.