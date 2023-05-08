May 8, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A few showers with scattered storms this evening

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are waking up back into the lower to mid 60s across the WLFI viewing area with mostly cloudy skies. We had a few storms last night, but we are left with a few scattered rain showers later this morning from leftover storms that will continue to dissipate and work eastward toward our area.
The sun and a few clouds will begin to come out and help raise our temperatures and destabilize the atmosphere, giving way to a few scattered storms with hail and strong wind gusts that will develop along that cold front between 4 PM to 10 PM moving in from NW to SE.
The severe risk is low but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) from Crawfordsville to Remington and Rochester. A Slight Risk (Level 2) from Crawfordsville and southward. A few strong wind gusts 50+, large hail, and lightning will be the main threats with some of the scattered storms.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with winds changing direction from south to north later this evening when the cold front moves out.
Tuesday
Going into Tuesday, gusty winds will be out of the north and skies will begin to clear out throughout the morning. Expect sunshine and some high clouds throughout the day. Lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. High temperatures will be slightly cooler and reach into the lower 70s region-wide. Wind gusts could exceed 20-25 mph at times out of the north. Expect a fairly nice day with a refreshing north wind!
Wednesday and Thursday
We remain dry and mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 70s and possibly 80s by Thursday. Thursday we’ll see partly cloudy skies but sunshine will still give us a warmer day. We’ll be a bit more humid on Thursday as the warm front will pass through during the evening hours. A few isolated showers and storms may be possible late Thursday and into Friday morning.
10-Day Outlook
As we move into Friday, we’ll begin a warm-up with humid air. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday but less coverage on Saturday, for now. The main cold front works through Saturday and into Sunday. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out as well. Since we are still 6 days out, plenty of changes will likely occur so stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates!