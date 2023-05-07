 Skip to main content
May 7, AM Weather Forecast Update-

After the storms depart this early Sunday morning (large hail, few strong to severe gusts), clouds thin northwest to south through the day with windy, humid to muggy conditions & highs 81-86 south to northwest.

After lows mid to upper 60s Sunday night, new storms should impact the area Monday morning (complex of storms or MCS), then we dry for the afternoon & see some partial clearing.

A few strong to severe gusts are possible & perhaps some hail (MARGINAL RISK here, SLIGHT in Illinois to ENHANCED RISK in Iowa).

A few scattered showers/t'storms may occur in the evening along the actual cold front, but the main area of new storms by late in the day will be southwest & south of our area (on morning storms' outflow boundary).

Highs of 77-82 are expected with humid to muggy conditions.

Tuesday-Friday are tranquil with a bit cooler, less humid air Tuesday-Wednesday, but heat & higher humidity Thursday-Friday.

MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are up Friday night-Saturday for a couple to few rounds of storms.

A few showers & storms are possible with the actual cold front Sunday late.

