May 7, AM Weather Forecast Update

After the storms depart this early Sunday morning (large hail, few strong to severe gusts), clouds thin northwest to south through the day with windy, humid to muggy conditions & highs 81-86 south to northwest.
After lows mid to upper 60s Sunday night, new storms should impact the area Monday morning (complex of storms or MCS), then we dry for the afternoon & see some partial clearing.
A few strong to severe gusts are possible & perhaps some hail (MARGINAL RISK here, SLIGHT in Illinois to ENHANCED RISK in Iowa).
A few scattered showers/t'storms may occur in the evening along the actual cold front, but the main area of new storms by late in the day will be southwest & south of our area (on morning storms' outflow boundary).
Highs of 77-82 are expected with humid to muggy conditions.
Tuesday-Friday are tranquil with a bit cooler, less humid air Tuesday-Wednesday, but heat & higher humidity Thursday-Friday.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are up Friday night-Saturday for a couple to few rounds of storms.
A few showers & storms are possible with the actual cold front Sunday late.
