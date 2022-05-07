 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

May 7, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Outlook Mother's Day to June

  • 0
Highs today ended up at 62-70 (with lots of sunshine) after 41-50 this morning.

Today sunshine & warmer weather (though windy at times with east-northeast winds gusting 30-35 mph) was great after multiple days of highs only in the 50s.

Lows of 36-42 are likely tonight.

We will see increasing high/mid clouds tomorrow with dimming sun & highs 68-74 (with strong southeast winds).

2

Incredible heat wave is taking shape New Mexico & Colorado to Texas.

Highs in Texas reached as high as 107 today while even the high elevations of Colorado were very warm to hot with Delta in western Colorado at 87.

1

Note how the hot ridge expands way north & east this week.

We'd be warmer than 85-91 if not for such an extent of wet soils over the Corn Belt, Midwest to parts of the Plains to Tennessee Valley.

It looks very warm to hot all week with lots of sunshine & dry weather.  Highs of 85-91 dominate with lows 63-68.

Dry southwest to south winds daily & all of the sunshine will lead to very rapid drying of soils to get corn & soybeans planted.

3

All of the storms & severe weather stay well northwest & west of our area.

4

We get in on several rounds of storms by the mid point of the month with early indications of some severe weather risk.

3

We turn cooler after that with highs 60s to 70 with lows in the 40s before heating up again.

More storms may return.

Late late May to mid June looks warmer than normal.

5

We will likely see welcome late late May-early June rainfall from storms.

3

However, mid June to late June are trending drier than normal.  This combined with hotter than normal weather will lead to high evaporation & high demand for water from crops.

5

