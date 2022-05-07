May 7, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Outlook Mother's Day to June

Highs today ended up at 62-70 (with lots of sunshine) after 41-50 this morning.
Today sunshine & warmer weather (though windy at times with east-northeast winds gusting 30-35 mph) was great after multiple days of highs only in the 50s.
Lows of 36-42 are likely tonight.
We will see increasing high/mid clouds tomorrow with dimming sun & highs 68-74 (with strong southeast winds).
Incredible heat wave is taking shape New Mexico & Colorado to Texas.
Highs in Texas reached as high as 107 today while even the high elevations of Colorado were very warm to hot with Delta in western Colorado at 87.
Note how the hot ridge expands way north & east this week.
We'd be warmer than 85-91 if not for such an extent of wet soils over the Corn Belt, Midwest to parts of the Plains to Tennessee Valley.
It looks very warm to hot all week with lots of sunshine & dry weather. Highs of 85-91 dominate with lows 63-68.
Dry southwest to south winds daily & all of the sunshine will lead to very rapid drying of soils to get corn & soybeans planted.
All of the storms & severe weather stay well northwest & west of our area.
We get in on several rounds of storms by the mid point of the month with early indications of some severe weather risk.
We turn cooler after that with highs 60s to 70 with lows in the 40s before heating up again.
More storms may return.
Late late May to mid June looks warmer than normal.
We will likely see welcome late late May-early June rainfall from storms.
However, mid June to late June are trending drier than normal. This combined with hotter than normal weather will lead to high evaporation & high demand for water from crops.