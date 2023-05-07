 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Vigo,
Fountain, Tippecanoe, northern Clay, Parke, Warren, Vermillion,
Montgomery and Putnam Counties through 415 AM EDT...

At 311 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles east of Hoopeston to near Hume.
Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Williamsport around 330 AM EDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Clinton and
Brazil.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 65 between mile markers 162 and 183.
Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 8, between mile markers 15
and 22, and between mile markers 24 and 45.
Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

May 7, 2 AM Weather Forecast Update-Some More Storms with Some Isolated to Sct'd Severe Risk & Warm to Very Warm, Humid Weather...

  • Updated
  • 0
After the storms depart this early Sunday morning (after large hail, few strong to severe gusts), clouds thin northwest to south through the day with windy, humid to muggy conditions & highs 81-86 south to northwest.

1

After lows mid to upper 60s Sunday night, new storms should impact the area Monday morning (complex of storms or MCS), then we dry for the afternoon & see some partial clearing.

A few strong to severe gusts are possible & perhaps some hail (MARGINAL RISK here, SLIGHT in Illinois to ENHANCED RISK in Iowa).

1
1

A few scattered showers/t'storms may occur in the evening along the actual cold front, but the main area of new storms by late in the day will be southwest & south of our area (on morning storms' outflow boundary).

Highs of 77-82 are expected with humid to muggy conditions.

1

Tuesday-Friday are tranquil with a bit cooler, less humid air Tuesday-Wednesday, but heat & higher humidity Thursday-Friday.

MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are up Friday night-Saturday for a couple to few rounds of storms.

A few showers & storms are possible with the actual cold front Sunday late.

We then turn breezy to windy & cooler with 70s Tuesday, May 16 & only 60s Wednesday, May 17.

1
1

We then heat up rapidly with dry weather.

We could see highs 87-92 around May 21-25.

Note heat over central & eastern U.S. with hot upper ridge at 1 p.m. on May 22:

1

We may see severe weather risk return here around May 26.

You can see the severe weather flaring up in the Plains as upper trough & dry line penetrate ridge & warm, muggy air by May 22/23.

1

