May 7, 2 AM Weather Forecast Update-Some More Storms with Some Isolated to Sct'd Severe Risk & Warm to Very Warm, Humid Weather...

After the storms depart this early Sunday morning (after large hail, few strong to severe gusts), clouds thin northwest to south through the day with windy, humid to muggy conditions & highs 81-86 south to northwest.
After lows mid to upper 60s Sunday night, new storms should impact the area Monday morning (complex of storms or MCS), then we dry for the afternoon & see some partial clearing.
A few strong to severe gusts are possible & perhaps some hail (MARGINAL RISK here, SLIGHT in Illinois to ENHANCED RISK in Iowa).
A few scattered showers/t'storms may occur in the evening along the actual cold front, but the main area of new storms by late in the day will be southwest & south of our area (on morning storms' outflow boundary).
Highs of 77-82 are expected with humid to muggy conditions.
Tuesday-Friday are tranquil with a bit cooler, less humid air Tuesday-Wednesday, but heat & higher humidity Thursday-Friday.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are up Friday night-Saturday for a couple to few rounds of storms.
A few showers & storms are possible with the actual cold front Sunday late.
We then turn breezy to windy & cooler with 70s Tuesday, May 16 & only 60s Wednesday, May 17.
We then heat up rapidly with dry weather.
We could see highs 87-92 around May 21-25.
Note heat over central & eastern U.S. with hot upper ridge at 1 p.m. on May 22:
We may see severe weather risk return here around May 26.
You can see the severe weather flaring up in the Plains as upper trough & dry line penetrate ridge & warm, muggy air by May 22/23.