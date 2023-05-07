May 7, 2 AM Weather Forecast Update-Some More Storms with Some Isolated to Sct'd Severe Risk & Warm to Very Warm, Humid Weather...

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Vigo, Fountain, Tippecanoe, northern Clay, Parke, Warren, Vermillion, Montgomery and Putnam Counties through 415 AM EDT... At 311 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Hoopeston to near Hume. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Williamsport around 330 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Clinton and Brazil. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 162 and 183. Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 8, between mile markers 15 and 22, and between mile markers 24 and 45. Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH