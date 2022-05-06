May 6, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A soggy and cool day today with improving conditions for the weekend

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning! As the upper low continues to push in, misty conditions will be likely this morning with overcast conditions. There are a few areas of fog and lower areas of visibility due to the drizzle.
Getting toward that noon hour, heavier rain will work in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder could occur however as these showers push northward away from the parent low, the risk for thunder will go away further north.
Temperatures have actually only budged 1-3 degrees since early Thursday. So, we'll continue that trend today with high temps in the mid to upper 50s for today with overcast conditions.
Winds will begin to crank up as well with NE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Severe weather will not be expected for the WLFI viewing area.
The low will push eastward throughout the day and give way to just cloudy conditions and scattered rain tonight.
Rainfall Accumulations
As of 6:00 AM this morning, most of the area over the last 24 hours has received 0.2” to 0.7” of rain.
Moving ahead, we could see another quarter of an inch to an inch in some of the heavier showers to the south.
Saturday
We will begin cloudy and windy with an isolated shower. Thankfully as the morning continues, skies will clear up and will be left with partly cloudy to sunny conditions the rest of the day and into Sunday.
Sunday (Mother’s Day)
We will begin cool on Sunday with a chance for clear skies. This will give way to temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. ESE winds will crank up for the afternoon 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph with partly sunny skies.
7-Day Outlook
Upper ridging (high pressure) will take place Monday through next week. Dry weather looks consistent each day with warming temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be windy with SE winds 10-20 mph.
Dew points are expected to jump in the lower 60s by Monday and mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday which will give way to muggy conditions. Little to no rain chances look possible for next with our next chance of rain/storms possibly next weekend. We will continue to monitor!