 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

May 6, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A soggy and cool day today with improving conditions for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
May 6, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A soggy and cool day today with improving conditions for the weekend

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning! As the upper low continues to push in, misty conditions will be likely this morning with overcast conditions. There are a few areas of fog and lower areas of visibility due to the drizzle.  

Getting toward that noon hour, heavier rain will work in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder could occur however as these showers push northward away from the parent low, the risk for thunder will go away further north.  

1.JPG

Temperatures have actually only budged 1-3 degrees since early Thursday. So, we'll continue that trend today with high temps in the mid to upper 50s for today with overcast conditions.  

Winds will begin to crank up as well with NE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.  

Severe weather will not be expected for the WLFI viewing area. 

dayplanner.JPG

The low will push eastward throughout the day and give way to just cloudy conditions and scattered rain tonight.  

2.JPG

Rainfall Accumulations 

As of 6:00 AM this morning, most of the area over the last 24 hours has received 0.2” to 0.7” of rain.  

rainfall.JPG

Moving ahead, we could see another quarter of an inch to an inch in some of the heavier showers to the south.  

rainfallacc.JPG

Saturday 

We will begin cloudy and windy with an isolated shower. Thankfully as the morning continues, skies will clear up and will be left with partly cloudy to sunny conditions the rest of the day and into Sunday.  

saturday.JPG

Sunday (Mother’s Day) 

We will begin cool on Sunday with a chance for clear skies. This will give way to temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. ESE winds will crank up for the afternoon 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph with partly sunny skies. 

MOTHERSDAY.JPG

7-Day Outlook 

Upper ridging (high pressure) will take place Monday through next week. Dry weather looks consistent each day with warming temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be windy with SE winds 10-20 mph.

Dew points are expected to jump in the lower 60s by Monday and mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday which will give way to muggy conditions. Little to no rain chances look possible for next with our next chance of rain/storms possibly next weekend. We will continue to monitor! 

7day.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you