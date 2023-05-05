May 5, PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer with Risk of T'Storms.... By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this....More soon....Will be completed by 6 p.m.Lows this morning ran 42-49, while highs today reached Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News Recovering from a lack of sleep takes longer than you might think, study says Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug 4, 2022 National Virginia police are investigating vandalism of a pregnancy center following the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade Jun 26, 2022 Archive David Bell snubbed of Biletnikoff Award Updated Jan 12, 2022 COVID-19 120 new COVID cases in Tippecanoe County Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect Updated Sep 22, 2022 Recommended for you