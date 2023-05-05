 Skip to main content
May 5, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer with Risk of Some T'Storms....

  • Updated
  • 0
Lows this morning ran 42-47, while highs today reached 74-78.

A large cluster to complex of t'storms should pass through between 2 & 8 a.m. Sunday.

Isolated hail & an isolated strong to severe gust or two is possible.

Some locally-heavy +1" rainfall is possible in some places

It then clears pretty rapidly & Sunday afternoon looks windy, warm & humid with highs 80-85 & dew points 66-71.  This will bring heat indices to 83-90.

A cluster of storms with isolated hail/wind is possible Monday morning with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

We then get a break Monday with sunshine, windy, humid weather & highs 79-84.

Some data suggests that even though we warm up & destabilize, much of the storm action may fire on the outflow boundary & via an old MCV Missouri to southern Illinois & western Kentucky Monday PM.

These storms would tend to congeal & form an MCS (complex of storms that move southeastward even into eastern Tennessa to northeastern Alabama by Tuesday morning.

It is possible that a couple to few storms pop (regardless of the MCS) as the front slides southward Monday evening.  However, if the storms really fire on outflow boundary & with the MCV, out coverage would be pretty low.

You can see that here:

We are dry Tuesday-Friday & it will turn very warm by late week.

Storms are possible in a late Saturday & Sunday time frame.

Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK scenario.

We then cool off Monday to highs 68-73 & lows then 40s briefly.

After dry weather, storms return with the heat near May 24.