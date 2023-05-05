May 5, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer with Risk of Some T'Storms....

Lows this morning ran 42-47, while highs today reached 74-78.
A large cluster to complex of t'storms should pass through between 2 & 8 a.m. Sunday.
Isolated hail & an isolated strong to severe gust or two is possible.
Some locally-heavy +1" rainfall is possible in some places
It then clears pretty rapidly & Sunday afternoon looks windy, warm & humid with highs 80-85 & dew points 66-71. This will bring heat indices to 83-90.
A cluster of storms with isolated hail/wind is possible Monday morning with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.
We then get a break Monday with sunshine, windy, humid weather & highs 79-84.
Some data suggests that even though we warm up & destabilize, much of the storm action may fire on the outflow boundary & via an old MCV Missouri to southern Illinois & western Kentucky Monday PM.
These storms would tend to congeal & form an MCS (complex of storms that move southeastward even into eastern Tennessa to northeastern Alabama by Tuesday morning.
It is possible that a couple to few storms pop (regardless of the MCS) as the front slides southward Monday evening. However, if the storms really fire on outflow boundary & with the MCV, out coverage would be pretty low.
You can see that here:
We are dry Tuesday-Friday & it will turn very warm by late week.
Storms are possible in a late Saturday & Sunday time frame.
Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK scenario.
We then cool off Monday to highs 68-73 & lows then 40s briefly.
After dry weather, storms return with the heat near May 24.