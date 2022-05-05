May 5, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cool & Rainy, Then Sudden Summer

Raw, cool weather will continue through Saturday night.
Periods of rainfall will occur now to Saturday morning with a couple of embedded t'storms even possible late tonight & tomorrow.
Lows 48-53 tonight will give way to highs 54-61 tomorrow, then 45-50 tomorrow night followed by highs 55-63 Saturday. Some clearing is possible Saturday PM.
The entire time period will feature east to east-northeast, then northeast to north-northeast winds. It will be frequently breezy to windy through Saturday.
As winds go light to calm Saturday night, IF we completely the clear the skies 30s to lower 40s are possible. Right now I went with 40-48 depending on amount of cloud cover.
Rain today to Saturday morning should amount to 1-2.25".
Rivers & streams are already high, so this will lead to minor river flooding on the Wabash weekend to early next week. Other rivers & streams will be up to bankfull.
Wabash River crests:
Surface warm front will pass late Sunday-Monday AM. Isolated shower/t'storm is possible Sunday night-Monday AM.
Heat dominates next week with lots of sunshine.
83-87 is likely Monday, 85-90 Tuesday, 88-91 Wednesday & 85-90 Thursday to Friday.
You can see at 1 p.m. on Wednesday the 90 degree line expanding quickly north & northeastward.
It stays very warm to hot through next weekend.
Lows will run in the 60s to 70.
All of the severe weather risk will be northwest of our area Monday to at least May 16.
I'd plant my warm-season vegetables & annuals next week as we dry out nicely.
A few isolated storms may occur next weekend.
Next potential of widespread rainfall after this current storm system is around May 16-17.
Storms are possible with continued preliminary severe risk parameters showing up.
It should then turn cooler for a time with highs in the 60s to 70 with lows in the 40s.
Heat should return thereafter with storms & severe weather risk to follow.
Early June favors above normal temperatures with some intense heat & humidity.
It does appear we may see the "Ring of Fire" pattern bring a period of above normal rainfall in early June.
This is good to get the corn & soybean crop continued well on their way.
This will help to get moisture in the soil reserves for the hot, dry weather developing in the Summer.