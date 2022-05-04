May 4, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A cloudier day with rain chances working in for Thursday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are bottoming out in the mid 40s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies and areas of light drizzle.
The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. There may be a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. NE winds will keep temperatures cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cooler temperatures to the north will be more likely as they will be influenced by cool air coming off of Lake Michigan.
Thursday
We will begin with partly sunny conditions on Thursday. Rain is set to arrive later in the afternoon into the evening as low pressure will slowly begin to move into our area.
Severe ingredients look minimal here in the WLFI viewing area for both Thursday and Friday. Areas to the southwest and southeast of the U.S. will be more favorable for strong storms. For us, just general thunderstorms will be possible with small hail in some of the heavier storms since we have a large pool of cool air aloft.
We will begin to see rain and a few thundershowers move in by 1 to 3 PM Thursday.
As we progress through Thursday night into Friday morning, waves of rain and storms will be likely.
Temperatures for Thursday will likely warm up slightly with the help of some sun in the morning and SE winds. Look for highs in the mid 60s.
Friday
More scattered rain will be possible Friday midday as the Low will essentially be slow-moving and progressively moving right through the heart of the WLFI viewing area.
Low pressures typically will give us heavy rain chances especially when we end up on the north side of the low itself. So, expect a soggy and cloudy day on Friday.
Below is a loop of the simulated radar from Wednesday morning up until Saturday morning.
Friday’s highs will be cooler with increased cloud cover, much cooler air aloft, and rain cooled air. Highs could only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Rainfall Accumulations through Saturday Morning
Another 1" to 2" of rain may be possible from Thursday afternoon through Saturday very early. Flooding may be a concern through the weekend.
The Weekend
The low ultimately moves out by Saturday morning giving way to partly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. There may be some lingering showers for the morning but exiting by late morning and early afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s.
The big warm-up begins on Sunday (Mother's Day) with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with tranquil weather.
7-Day Forecast
Moving into next week, an upper ridge of high pressure will keep us fairly dry and warm. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday.
As for rain chances, a few shortwaves may give us slight chances for rain/storms however latest model data as of this morning suggest dry conditions for much of next week.