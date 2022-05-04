May 4, 3 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rainfall Ahead Then Much Drier & Very Warm to Hot Weather.

This is a perfect example to always be weather-aware.
Ohio was under MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe from SPC yesterday.
We were in SLIGHT RISK Saturday night.
Two pretty similar outlooks, but different results.
However, similar ingredients just more sun & lack of rain & storms ahead of the developing intense storms led to this event in Ohio with lots of wind damage & many reports of golfball- to tennis ball-sized hail.
On Saturday night, we saw a lot of t'storms, but only two were intense. They each produced gusts of +50 mph & pea hail.
In northern Ohio, they were barely in MARGINAL RISK & there were Tornado Warnings with surveys on-going today. Wind damage was concentrated with large hail for more than a dozen counties alone.
Just a slight tweak in ingredients & you can go from seemingly just isolated severe storm to a substantial severe weather event.
It is like a cake. We know the ingredients we have available & how we will likely mix them together (& how computer modeling shows how they may mix), but if one thing is off a cake may have a different flavor or turn out differently.
If I only have one egg when the recipe calls for three & my recipe modeling thinks I will have three eggs, the outcome will be differently in real life compared to what was supposed to turn out.
March 5 we were barely in SPC MARGINAL RISK & we had a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK-style event with damaging gusts in every county of the viewing area with a gust to 76 mph in Fulton County & 75 mph in White County. EF0 tornado occurred in Cass County.
What happened? We were highly sheared unidirectionally, but instability was HIGHER than projected & actually advected in via strong low-level jet. That higher theta-e airmass (more unstable) originated in an area of much higher dew points south of us that day.
As for Saturday evening, Illinois had the right ingredients with multiple confirmed, but weak tornadoes, wind & large hail. We had too, too many showers & storms & too much cloudiness ahead of the main area of storms with great shear & better instability.
__________________________________________
It was a chilly morning with lows 39-48 over the viewing area with the coldest temperatures in our northwestern counties.
Temperatures are cool at 53-59 as of 2:30 p.m.
It is another day of MODERATE RISK for severe weather in parts of the Plains, namely the Southern Plains today.
A few scattered showers Thursday morning with give way to better rainfall coverage in the afternoon.
A brief lull with no rain is possible Thursday evening, then a round of rainfall & a few t'storms pass overnight to Friday morning.
All severe weather risk is southwest, south & southeast of us.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 62-66 & east to southeast wind 14-26 mph.
As for Friday, cold upper low will move right overhead with lots of showers & a few t'storms. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
Given the cold air aloft, some small hail of pea to marble size could occur in a few embedded t'storms.
Right now, that hail does not look to reach severe size (1" in diameter or greater).
The severe weather risk tends to occur south & southeast of our area per SPC.
We will see if the MARGINAL RISK is expanded up to I-70 in Indiana.
There is a lot of vorticity with the upper low, so a cold air funnel or two is possible.
Highs should run in the upper 50s to 60s.
Saturday is showery here, mainly before 2 p.m. with lots of clouds (some clearing western counties) & highs 50s to 60s.
A total of another 1-2.25" of rainfall is expected now to Saturday.
After that, big change occurs.
Warm front moves northward rapidly with it moving through our area Sunday night Monday with a couple isolated showers & storms. Severe weather will tend to occur northwest of our area.
After 67-73 Sunday, we will only drop to 55-63 Sunday night, then rise to 82-87 Monday.
Highs Tuesday & Wednesday should reach 85-91 with dew points rising to the 60s making it feel humid & rather uncomfortable.
Hot upper 80s to around 90 will continue to next weekend.
The heat is extremely dominant from eastern Canada to the High Plains for a long period of time.
Daily records will be broken, especially over Texas to western Oklahoma.
Watch the intense heat building....Sunday:
The heat rapidly spreads north & eastward. This is 1 p.m. Tuesday:
Even end of next week to next weekend it is very warm to hot & humid. The airmass with have origins in the Chihuahaun Desert of Mexico & droughty soils of Texas, but low-level flow from the Gulf of Mexico will bring the humidity with the continued evaporation of moisture from our soils.
Late week midday temperatures:
Some impressive heat will occur by late next week.
If our soils were much drier, then widespread record warmth would be likely area-wide.
The amount of water we need to evaporate will pull the actual air temperature down to upper 80s to as high as 91.
This evaporating water will aid in higher humidity though.
The wind & sun will bake the drying soils nonetheless for farmers to get a lot of work done.
We could very well get 30% of the entire corn & soybean crop planted for the state next week to around May 16-17.
Late Friday evening temperatures are still low 80s in northern Minnesota to Manitoba!
In such a situation of warm, dry air aloft atop the unstable, humid lower levels, a cap tends to occur, limiting any convective development (t'storm development). Also most of the trigger will be northwest of our area.
However, I'd like to put a few isolated storms in the forecast for Friday-next weekend with the heat & humidity.
We will be on eastern & southeastern edge of strong upper level winds....that combined with dew points to 72 & high CAPE would mean any isolated severe storm could go severe, but the next widespread rainfall episode should occur around May 16 or 17.
That will likely bring more widespread severe weather risk.
We will monitor.
If the axis of severe weather Minnesota to Iowa shift a bit more southeastward then the more robust, widespread severe weather risk will arrive before May 16 or 17.
Overall, this is great news for farmers to get warm-season crops planted.