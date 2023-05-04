May 4, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer with Some Storms.....& A Look Back Into Summer....

Lows this morning dropped to 31-37 (after 54-64 yesterday), followed by highs today of 64-73.
After 42-47 tonight, some increasing clouds are expected Friday with 73-78 & south-southeast winds 15-30 mph.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs 74-77 with southeast winds 15-30 mph after 51-56 in the morning.
A wave of showers & t'storms is expected Sunday morning 5-10 a.m. There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two (wind, hail). This cluster/complex will ride down the periphery of the heat in the Plains & area just northwest of the warm front.
After that, the afternoon is dry & fine with strong southerly winds, increasing humidity (dew points to the mid 60s) & thinning clouds.
Highs of 77-83 are expected.
Another wave of showers & t'storms is possible late Saturday night-Monday morning, followed by sunshine & 80-84, then a final round of showers & t'storms in the evening. It looks like a rather humid, windy day with southerly winds gusting to 35 mph.
CIPS analog shows the area of higher probability for at least 1 severe weather report with in 110 km of a point Thursday-Monday. Any MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters for severe here are in a three rounds Sunday AM-Monday evening.
Total rainfall should vary from 0.50 to 1.75".
Tuesday & Wednesday look dry with sunshine, less humid conditions & highs in the 70s as the warm front will have moved southward as a cold front.
Front goes back north as a warm front Thursday & the warmth really builds in.
After 77-82 Thursday, highs of 83-88 are expected Friday & 84-89 next Saturday!
ACCESS-G projected IR Satellite showing the storms blowing up:
T'Storms (with SLIGHT RISK-type parameters seen) are likely Saturday night &/or Sunday. It looks like one or two waves of t'storms.
1.50-2.25" rainfall is possible.
CIPS analog shows probability of at least 10 severe weather reports within 110 km:
Brief shot of cooler air should follow with temperatures a bit below normal & a couple overnights in the 40s.
After drier time, a period of storminess (severe risk) & wetness is expected in late, late May followed by cooler weather, then another warm-up.
Heat & mugginess with drier weather in early June should be followed by more storminess (severe risk) & wetness by mid-June.
We look to dry out after that for a bit.
Current modeling continues to suggest a bit above normal soil moisture at the end of July here, while the Central Plains to Missouri will feature very dry soils with drought conditions.
Pre-strong to Super Ninos tend to focus an area of drought in the Central to part of the Northern Plains, while the eastern Corn Belt is wetter.
They tend to have milder Summers overall (not as much heat), but tend to have a couple of periods of particularly intense heat. In an overall cooler Summer, 1997 saw 100.
CFSv2 model shows strong to Super Nino (El Nino) this winter. This looks like the traditional type & not a Modoki.
The trend here is a warmer & drier than normal winter with below normal snowfall ahead.
Rounds of below normal temperatures may occur in October, but November & December look exceptionally warm!