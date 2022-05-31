 Skip to main content
May 31, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Rainfall Then Cooler....Followed by Eventual Heat Wave Down the Road

Some scattered weakening showers & a couple storms pass late tonight-Wednesday morning followed by some gradual clearing.

After a warm, humid night with lows 68-75, high tomorrow will run 74-81 with less humid air & wind shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Rainfall totals will run nothing to up to 0.30".

Front will be south of our area tomorrow, so storms & severe weather risk will flare up in the heat & humidity closer to the I-70 corridor with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters there.

Here, we still look ok right now.

We look good for the Aviators Opening Night!

We go cloud over again with time tomorrow night with a wave of showers & perhaps an isolated storms late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals of 0.02-0.30" are expected.

Slow clearing, nice north to northwest wind 10-20 mph & highs 72-77 are expected otherwise.

Friday & Saturday look like nice days with lots of sunshine!

A tropical storm will likely make landfall in Florida Saturday, however.

Even Sunday looks pretty good.  We may have a couple isolated showers/storms late in the day as warm front moves northward.

Wave of low pressure will ride on along the front Monday with scattered showers & storms popping (45% coverage), largely in the afternoon-evening as we turn very warm to hot & humid with highs 85-90 with dew points 68-72.

Tropical storm has the potential to become a Category 1 hurricane off the coast of North Carolina Sunday before racing out to sea.

Our front should move south of the viewing area Tuesday, cutting any heat-up short for the time being.

It looks nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies & highs 77-81 with low humidity.  Lows should run in the 50s Tuesday night.

Front will then move back north as a warm front.

