May 31, 6 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot day with afternoon pop-up storms

(WLFI) - Good Wednesday morning! It's another mild morning with low temperatures in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. We’ll have plentiful sunshine this morning but cumulus clouds will begin to build just around lunchtime. Then, we’ll be tracking a few showers and non-severe pop-up storms after about 1 PM.
Lightning will be the main threat and will diminish after sunset this evening. Not everyone will see rain but just a scattered of storms will be likely.
If you have any plans outside, keep an eye on the radar with our Live Interactive Radar. Click, here, to go to that page on our website.
Highs today will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Tonight, clouds will dissipate and will give us clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday
Thursday will feature much of the same weather but coverage of afternoon pop-up storms will be less. Morning lows will be back into the mid 60s with clear and sunny skies. Then by the afternoon, cumulus clouds will be building. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more clouds and lower coverage of isolated storms, mainly west of Interstate 65.
Friday and Saturday
High pressure works in for Friday and Saturday giving way to very warm temperatures and sunshine. Highs for both days will be in the low to mid 90s. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay in the shade/A.C. if you start to show signs of heat exhaustion.
Sunday
As of now, a dry/back door cold front will work in from the NE Saturday night and into Sunday. Limited moisture will essentially keep the forecast dry. This will, however, provide some relief from the heat going into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a bit more drier air.
10-Day Outlook
Going into next week, dry weather appears to stay in the forecast. The American GFS and European ECMWF models have differing solutions for next week. The GFS has a low-pressure system giving us rain and storms Monday through the middle of the week while the ECMWF keeps this low further east and keeps us underneath high pressure.
My thoughts are that we will remain dry with little storm chances going into next week. Temperatures do look near average going into next week (mid 80s). Stay tuned!