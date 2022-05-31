May 31, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Rainfall Then Cooler....Followed by Eventual Heat Wave Down the Road

Lows this morning ran 68-73.
Highs today have reached 87-93 (as of 5 p.m.) with heat indices peaking at 90-98. Winds have gusted in the viewing area up to 40 mph.
Some scattered weakening showers & storms pass late tonight-Wednesday morning followed by some gradual clearing.
After a warm, humid night with lows 68-75, high tomorrow will run 74-81 with less humid air & wind shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Looks like severe weather risk will tend to occur over Illinois & not here. We will still monitor, however to make sure that any severe storm will try to sneak into our northwestern counties.
Rainfall totals will run nothing to up to 0.35".
Front will be south of our area tomorrow, so storms & severe weather risk will flare up in the heat & humidity closer to the I-70 corridor with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters there.
Here, we still look ok right now.
We look good for the Aviators Opening Night!
We go cloud over again with time tomorrow night with a wave of showers & perhaps an isolated storms late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals of 0.02-0.30" are expected.
Slow clearing, nice north to northwest wind 10-20 mph & highs 71-76 are expected otherwise.
Friday & Saturday look like nice days with lots of sunshine!
A tropical storm will likely make landfall in Florida Saturday, however.
Even Sunday looks pretty good. We may have a couple isolated showers/storms late in the day as warm front moves northward.
Wave of low pressure will ride on along the front Monday with scattered showers & storms popping (45% coverage), largely in the afternoon-evening as we turn very warm to hot & humid with highs 85-90 with dew points 68-72.
These storms look scattered & pulsey. They may try to semi-organize, but lack of shear & stronger wind fields precludes any emphasis on any severe weather risk right now.
That could change. We will monitor.
Tropical storm has the potential to become a Category 1 hurricane off the coast of North Carolina Sunday before racing out to sea.
Our front should move south of the viewing area Tuesday, cutting any heat-up short for the time being.
It looks nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies & highs 77-81 with low humidity. Lows should run in the 50s Tuesday night.
Front will then move back north as a warm front & we heat up late next week.
However, around June 10, it appears surface low & cold front should then pivot through area.
Looks like the timing is the morning of June 10. At this point, nothing screams widespread severe, but MARGINAL RISK parameters tend to show up (Level 1 of 5 or isolated severe storm or two possible).
Coverage looks to run around 45%.
After a brief cool-down, we heat up significantly in largely two rounds mid to late June & early July.
You can see the expanding heat around midday June 14.
Note the complex of the likely severe storms on the periphery of the intense heat in northern Illinois moving southeastward. That could be a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" that brings severe weather to our area as the hot ridge expands northeastward.
Meanwhile, the southern Gulf will likely be active with potential tropical system making landfall in Mexico.
You can see in this IR Satellite projection of that "Ridge Rider" blowing up with cold cloud tops. Again, it would move southeastward into our area on periphery of that hot upper ridge.
It could be particularly long-lived. You can see the projection of it moving all the way to West Virginia then Virginia.
We will need to watch for Progressive derechos in such a pattern.
This is a good set-up for it.
It could be 111 in Kansas, 98 in St. Louis, but more like around 90 here, but only around 81 at Fort Wayne.
Meanwhile, there is projected to be a +150 mph upper jet streak on the periphery of the upper ridge for organized severe storm complex.
Also, they like to ridge those geopotential height gradients as seen here:
After that bring flirtation of heat with severe weather risk, we may briefly cool as the MCS/derecho's own evolving low pressure tends to push the ridge back a hair.
That should not last as hot upper ridging becomes increasingly dominant.
Temperature anomalies in the general June 17-July 4 period look much like this:
The rainfall pattern trends much like this (below normal with main "Ring of Fire" severe storms shifting well north of our area).
Meanwhile the Gulf to Caribbean will likely be active with tropical activity with heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast & over South Texas.