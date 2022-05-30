May 30, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers/Storms Then Cooler Then Heating Up!

I am working on this post.
More soon!
It will be a warm, breezy night (south 13-25 mph) with lows 68-73.
Tuesday will be a hot, humid, windy day with highs 90-94 with heat indices 93-101. South-southwest winds will tend to run 22-35 mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Weakening line/band of showers/storms are expected late, late Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.
At this time, rainfall totals from this wave should run a trace to 0.35".
Storms should re-fire just south & southeast of the viewing area Wednesday afternoon.
Cooler air will arrive with highs 74-82 with northwest winds 10-20 mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Wave of showers & a couple storms are possible late Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
Lows of 55-60 are expected with north winds.
Rainfall totals from this wave will vary from 0.01 to 0.35"
Cooler, less humid air will follow with sunshine to end the week.
A warm front will approach & bring a few isolated to spotty storms Sunday-Monday.
More widespread storms with some severe weather risk will tend to occur as we approach June 10. Exact time is unclear, but "approach to June 10" is a good deneral rule.
