May 30, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers/Storms Then Cooler Then Heating Up!

Today was a windy, very warm to hot day, but the humidity low. Gusts reached as high as 41 mph.
It will be a warm, breezy night (south 13-25 mph) with lows 68-73.
Tuesday will be a hot, humid, windy day with highs 90-94 with heat indices 93-101. South-southwest winds will tend to run 22-35 mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Weakening line/band of showers/storms are expected late, late Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.
At this time, rainfall totals from this wave should run a trace to 0.35".
Storms should re-fire just south & southeast of the viewing area Wednesday afternoon.
Cooler air will arrive with highs 74-82 with northwest winds 10-20 mph with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Wave of showers & a couple storms are possible late Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
Lows of 55-60 are expected with north winds.
Rainfall totals from this wave will vary from 0.01 to 0.35"
Cooler, less humid air will follow with sunshine to end the week.
A warm front will approach & bring a few isolated to spotty storms Sunday-Monday.
More widespread storms with some severe weather risk will tend to occur as we approach June 10 with a surge of heat. Exact time is unclear, but "approach to June 10" is a good general rule.
Looks like a nice cool-down for several days will follow (highs 70s, lows 50s)!
However, we need to watch for a big heat surge mid month & then again late month to early July.
90s to even 101 are not out of the question with one or both heat waves.
As this intense heat expands, we also need to watch for a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" to impact our area with severe weather risk.
Projected June rainfall anomalies (below normal here).....we need to watch the tropics which could bring more rainfall than expected if we play our cards just right! We will also watch the "Ring of Fire" pattern to our north.
Active tropics will need to be monitored (as will the "Ring of Fire" trending to our north). The Gulf & Caribbean may not only have tropical systems shortly, but more development mid to late June to early July.
This always need to be monitored for their alterations of the pattern. They can act as a big rock in a stream if they become big enough.