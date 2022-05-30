May 30, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Memorial Day forecast and workweek outlook

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Let us remember those who courageously gave their lives fighting for our freedom. We salute our fallen and give thanks on this Memorial Day.
Today will be like yesterday with plenty of sunshine and a few high to mid-level clouds. Winds will be, again, out of the south 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s close to 90 in spots.
Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen if you’ll be out for a long period of time! Stay hydrated with sports drinks or water.
Tuesday
Tomorrow will be slightly more humid and hot with sunny skies. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more windy conditions from the south 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
More cloud cover will work in by late in the evening with a very low chance of a passing shower.
Tuesday Night and into Wednesday
A cold front will begin to slowly move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This will help keep highs for the day only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Strong storms will be expected late Tuesday in North Western Illinois however remnants will likely move into the WLFI viewing area by Wednesday morning and early afternoon. It will not be an all-day rain but a few showers and non-severe storms will be possible. Coverage will only be 30-40%.
We’ll see a break during the afternoon then a second wave could occur Wednesday night and into Thursday morning that will push along the front giving us more rain and storm chances.
Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has low chances for strong to severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. Generally, the severe risk will be low but cannot rule out an isolated stronger storm.
For Wednesday, most of the area will be under just a general thunderstorm risk.
For Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, our southern counties may see a strong storm or two but the threat will be low. Our southern counties are currently underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1).
Although any widespread severe weather is not likely, a few storms could have 30-40 mph winds, small hail, and lightning will obviously be a threat in any storm.
Precipitation Accumulations Wednesday-Thursday
Depending on localized storms, both days could see around 0.25 inches to locally 1”+ in some storms. We will continue to monitor these storm chances and update local totals as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday.
7-Day Outlook
After the front moves through Thursday, we will see more average temperatures Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll have sunshine Friday and Saturday with our next system possibly arriving by Sunday night.