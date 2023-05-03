May 3, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warmer and sunnier days ahead

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast of Lafayette, clouds are more present and that is where we are seeing the lower 40s (circled areas in the images below). Clearer skies to the south and west of Lafayette are allowing temperatures to dip down into the 30s. Some patchy frost may be possible but not widespread and not too concerning.
Radar and temperatures as of 5:30 AM this Wednesday morning.
The rest of the day, the low that’s been responsible for our dreary and cool weather will finally work eastward and give us more sunshine, especially by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to the NE where more clouds will be present. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s from Delphi and westward where sunshine will be out quicker.
Winds will be breezy at times today out of the northwest. We’ll have sustained winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Enjoy the sunshine that everyone will get this afternoon and early evening!
Thursday
Some areas of patchy frost may be possible as skies clear out and winds calm down Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s across the viewing area. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day with a few high clouds passing by in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will finally be around normal which will be in the upper 60s to near 70 in spots.
Friday
We’ll be watching a system to our south that may bring slight rain chances to our southern counties (Fountain, Warren, Montgomery, and Clinton). Otherwise, most of Friday will be dry and a bit cloudier. Due to the increased clouds throughout the day, morning lows will only be in the mid to lower 40s. Highs will be back to near normal, in the upper 60s.
Saturday and Sunday
The weekend is shaping up to be fairly decent and warm! Saturday will be a bit breezy with east winds 10-20 mph. We’ll stay mostly to partly sunny with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday, the forecast gets a little bit trickier. A warm front will lift through the viewing area on Sunday which may give way to a couple of showers along the front. Confidence is low for some scattered t-storms but I’ll keep most of Sunday dry for now. Highs will be nearing the 80 degree mark.
10-Day Outlook
Going into next week, forecast details on cloud coverage and rain become a bit fuzzier. As of now, scattered to isolated showers and storms may be possible Mon-Wed. The pattern is showing multiple lows or bits of energy that may give us the potential for some isolated rain chances. So, stay tuned as we get closer to next week for the latest updates!
The good news is, temperatures appear to remain well above normal over the next 2 weeks. However, daily temperatures may be impacted due to any cloud cover or rain/storms we may see. You can look at the Climate Prediction Center’s predictions for precipitation and temperature section below.
Climate Prediction Center’s Precipitation and Temperature Forecast
The CPC’s latest predictions for rain and temperatures look warmer than normal with near-average rainfall for the next 6-10 and 8-14 day outlook. Regardless, it may be fair to say, that temperatures will be above the average temperature of the upper 60s. 70s to 80s look promising for the next 2 weeks.
Courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Outlook
Courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day Outlook