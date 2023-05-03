May 3, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast-Much Warmer Weather Ahead with Some Severe Risk By Late Weekend & Additional Risk Toward Mid-May....

Lows this morning ran 32-41 with the coldest readings in the southwestern & far western areas that saw the greatest amount of clearing for the longest duration.
Lows of 30-33 are expected tonight with areas of frost. Patchy fog is also possible.
Lots of sunshine, west to southwest winds 8-15 mph & highs 64-73 are expected (near 70 at Greater Lafayette).
After 46-54 Thursday night, highs of 70-75 are expected Friday with south-southeast wind 15-30 mph.
With increasing clouds, it is still possible that a few showers make it into our area Friday night-Saturday AM (best chance southwestern & southern counties).
After 47-56 Friday night northeast to southwest, we should see plentiful sunshine Saturday with highs of 71-77 with southeast winds 15-30 mph.
After 53-57 Saturday night, highs of 75-82 (northeast to southwest) are expected Sunday with partly cloudy skies & southeast to south winds.
A couple to few clusters of storms with severe weather risk may impact the area late Sunday evening-night & Monday along & just south of the warm front.
Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out 5 on the scale) scenario for all or part of our area.
SPC will likely have this in their official outlook on this in the coming day(s).
Highs Monday should reach 75-84 (northeast to southwest).
A final bout of some storms with potential severe risk could occur Tuesday morning or Tuesday with highs 75-85 (as long as that warm front & periphery of the upper ridge of dome of warmth/heat is nearby).
CIPS analog rainfall for Sunday late to Tuesday (track of storm clusters shows up well along & just south of the warm front):
CIPS severe:
We then have a break with scattered summer-like air-mass t'storms in the South & severe weather corridor northwest of our area.
Mid-May 14-17 period shows severe threat with locally-heavy rainfall....
CIPS Probability of at least 10 reports of severe weather within 110 km of a grid point:
CIPS Probability of at least 1 tornado within 110 km of a grid point:
Strong to violent, long-track tornado probability: