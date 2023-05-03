 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

May 3, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast-Much Warmer Weather Ahead with Some Severe Risk By Late Weekend & Additional Risk Toward Mid-May....

  • Updated
  • 0
May 3, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast-Much Warmer Weather Ahead with Some Severe Risk By Late Weekend & Additional Risk Toward Mid-May....

Lows this morning ran 32-41 with the coldest readings in the southwestern & far western areas that saw the greatest amount of clearing for the longest duration.

1

Lows of 30-33 are expected tonight with areas of frost.  Patchy fog is also possible.

1

Lots of sunshine, west to southwest winds 8-15 mph & highs 64-73 are expected (near 70 at Greater Lafayette).

After 46-54 Thursday night, highs of 70-75 are expected Friday with south-southeast wind 15-30 mph.

With increasing clouds, it is still possible that a few showers make it into our area Friday night-Saturday AM (best chance southwestern & southern counties).

1

After 47-56 Friday night northeast to southwest, we should see plentiful sunshine Saturday with highs of 71-77 with southeast winds 15-30 mph.

After 53-57 Saturday night, highs of 75-82 (northeast to southwest) are expected Sunday with partly cloudy skies & southeast to south winds.

A couple to few clusters of storms with severe weather risk may impact the area late Sunday evening-night & Monday along & just south of the warm front.

Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out 5 on the scale) scenario for all or part of our area.

SPC will likely have this in their official outlook on this in the coming day(s).

Highs Monday should reach 75-84 (northeast to southwest).

1

A final bout of some storms with potential severe risk could occur Tuesday morning or Tuesday with highs 75-85 (as long as that warm front & periphery of the upper ridge of dome of warmth/heat is nearby).

1
1
1

CIPS analog rainfall for Sunday late to Tuesday (track of storm clusters shows up well along & just south of the warm front):

1

CIPS severe:

1

We then have a break with scattered summer-like air-mass t'storms in the South & severe weather corridor northwest of our area.

1

Mid-May 14-17 period shows severe threat with locally-heavy rainfall....

CIPS Probability of at least 10 reports of severe weather within 110 km of a grid point:

1

CIPS Probability of at least 1 tornado within 110 km of a grid point:

1

Strong to violent, long-track tornado probability:

1

Recommended for you