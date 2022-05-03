May 3, 12:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rainfall Ahead, Then Dry & Hot with Planting Frenzy

Rainfall totals last night-this morning reached 0.31-1.01" over the viewing area.
We are in a lull at the moment, but new scattered showers & t'storms will form along & ahead of the cold front this afternoon.
Some sun may appear at times with temperatures warming into the 60s to as high as 72.
We turn cloudy & drop to the 50s this evening with showers & wind turn from south & southwest to the northwest.
SPC has severe risk just southeast of us this afternoon.
After lows of 43-49 with showers ending, highs tomorrow of 55-65 are expected (coolest northwest under influence of lake breeze front) with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy.
Winds will be northeast at 13-25 mph.
Another severe weather outbreak will hit the Plains.
That system moves eastward bring a wave of about 70% virga & 30% showers Thursday AM-midday, then showers & t'storms in the PM.
Highs of 65-72 are expected after lows 47-55 in the morning.
The SPC severe weather risk largely south of our area Thursday-Thursday night.
Underneath the cold upper low, with any sort of sun numerous showers & t'storms (80%) will bubble up Friday. A couple to few small hailers are possible (pea-sized).
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
I went for highs of 53-61 (coolest northwest) with east winds turning to the northeast at 15-24 mph.
After 40s Friday night with rainfall coverage going down to 40%, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Saturday will feature 45-50% coverage of showers before dropping to 25-30% by later in the day. Clearing is even possible in the far west later in the day.
Highs of 54-64 are expected (coolest east & northeast, warmest west).
Massive hot upper ridging develops next week with the storm track way, way north & west.
If we clear out completely Saturday night, lows of 38-42 are possible, but right now I am going with 45-50 with lingering cloudiness.
The lingering cloudiness & the fact that the warmth is coming in so quickly may put the kabosh on any frost risk & keep it east & northeast of our area.
We will surge to 70-75 Sunday, then 77-81 Monday, 83-86 Tuesday & 87-91 Wednesday & Thursday. Friday highs of 88-92 are possible.
Major drying & planting frenzy will occur. Soils will be fit to plant.
Severe storms will tend to occur Manitoba, western Ontario to Minnesota & the Dakotas. They may also occur along the dryline in the Plains.
Note the projected temperatures at 1 p.m. on Wednesday of next week!
Here, we are projected at 85-90 at 1 p.m.!
Even at the end of next week to the following weekend, the severe storms will focus way northwest of our area.
Summer will be in all-out full-force over the central & eastern U.S. with widespread 80s & 90s.
In summer-like fashion, daily tropical t'storms will pop over the Southeast & through Florida.
At this point, after Saturday, I do not see any widespread rainfall risk until May 16 or 17 when severe weather risk may also return.
Additional severe weather risk may occur on May 18.
We turn cooler after that for a time. Lows in the 40s are expected on the mornings of May 20-22
Tuesday May 10 to May 18 may see every single day reach the 80s at least.
The heat should return by May 24, followed by a round of storms with severe weather risk, briefly cooler weather to start June, then big heat. That is the way it look with a model & analog forecast blend right now.
There are signs that the "Ring of Fire" may bring us a couple rounds of severe storms though to get the corn & soybean crop established in an overall drying period in early June.