May 29, PM Weather Forecast Update-Flash Drought, But Isolated T'Storms Giving Way to More Widespread T'Storms Down the Road.......Cooler in Early June, But Eyes On Short-Lived, But Intense Heat Wave of 100(s) In July......

Lows this morning dropped to 53-59, followed by highs today.
A plume of higher dew points in the 60-65 range arrives later Tuesday from wetter soils * robust, lush tree & crop transpiration over the Carolinas & east Tennessee.
With heating (highs 88-93) & ML CAPE up to 1100 J/kg, isolated "popcorn" t'storms are possible later in the day.
Dew points surging:
Isolated t'storms:
With temperatures soaring into the 90s with dew points in the 60s, daily isolated t'storms will pop in the afternoon-evening with the heating Tuesday-Friday. 60s dew points will make it feel a bit hotter than the actual air temperatures.
The heat will be intense for many days:
Temperatures here will likely peak at 93-97 before June 6.
Some scattered t'storms are possible with this backdoor-type cold front passing through next week.
Robust CAPE will develop from central Illinois to Indiana leading to risk of isolated downbursts given the warmth & dry air (with high downdraft CAPE) in the mid-levels expected.
Period of cooler to much cooler weather should follow with very low dew points & northeast winds.
Some overnight lows in the 40s are possible in early June!
Trend up to mid-June overall is below normal rainfall, however.
Dry top soil anomalies will be widespread from Kansas & Nebraska (core of drought) to the East Coast. The central & eastern Corn Belt will be in flash drought by the end of the week.
Mid-June looks much wetter & stormier with some severe weather risk & locally-heavy rainfall.
Wetter pattern is also setting up for late June to early July with very muggy conditions.
Toward mid-July, it looks like the axis of heavier rainfall & severe weather may shift out of our area for a time.
It appears that intense, hot ridge may overspread area in mid-July & cap us & lead to an intense surge of heat.
With wetter soils & "corn sweat", the heat will be accompanied by high dew points as well.
100(s) is/are possible for a day or two like 1994 & 1997 pre-traditional moderate to strong El Ninos.
Given this heat projection & this being historically the hottest time of year, this seems attainable. The hot ridge over that western Corn Belt drought should rapidly expand & intensify. However, the previous heavy rains will have given us a nice reservoir of soil moisture finally. However, it will be evaporating into the air with the plant transpiration. This may lead to dew points to 81. +112 heat indices seem like a good bet.