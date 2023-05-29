 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

May 29, 12 PM Weather Forecast Update-Flash Drought, But Isolated T'Storms Giving Way to More Widespread T'Storms Down the Road.......Cooler in Early June, But Eyes On Short-Lived, But Intense Heat Wave of 100(s) In July......

  • Updated
  • 0

orking on this......

More soon.....

Lows this morning dropped to 53-59, followed by highs today of xx-xx.

A plume of higher dew points in the 60-65 range arrives later Tuesday from wetter soils over the Carolinas & east Tennessee.

With heating (highs 88-93) & ML CAPE up to 1100 J/kg, isolated "popcorn" t'storms are possible later in the day.

Dew points surging:

Isolated t'storms:

With temperatures soaring into the 90s with dew points in the 60s, daily isolated t'storms will pop in the afternoon-evening with the heating Tuesday-Friday.  60s dew points will make it feel a bit hotter than the actual air temperatures.

The heat will be intense for many days:

Temperatures here will likely peak at 93-97 before June 6.

Some scattered t'storms are possible with this backdoor-type cold front passing through next week.

Howe

Robust CAPE will develop from central Illinois to Indiana leading to risk of isolated downbursts given the warmth & dry air (with high downdraft CAPE) in the mid-levels expected.

Period of cooler to much cooler weather should follow with very low dew points & northeast winds.

Some overnight lows in the 40s are possible in early June!

Trend up to mid-June overall is below normal rainfall, however.

Mid-June looks much wetter & stormier with some severe weather risk & locally-heavy rainfall.

Wetter pattern is also setting up for late June to early July with very muggy conditions.

Toward mid-July, it looks like the axis of heavier rainfall & severe weather may shift out of our area for a time.

It appears that intense, hot ridge may overspread area in mid-July & cap us & lead to an intense surge of heat.

With wetter soils & "corn sweat", the heat will be accompanied by high dew points as well.

100(s) is/are possible for a day or two like 1994 & 1997 pre-traditional moderate to strong El Ninos.  

Given this heat projection & this being historically the hottest time of year, this seems attainable.  The hot ridge over that western Corn Belt drought should rapidly expand & intensify.  However, the previous heavy rains will have given us a nice reservoir of soil moisture finally.  However, it will be evaporating into the air with the plant transpiration.  This may lead to dew points to 81.  +112 heat indices seem like a good bet.

