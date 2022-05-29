May 29, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat to a Cool-Down, But No Big Soaking Widespread Rains

Highs today reached 82-88, but it was breezy to windy & the humidity was low.
Lows of 63-68 are likely tonight.
With mostly sunny skies with south to south-southwest winds 20-35 mph Memorial Day, highs of 86-92 are expected with heat indices of 86-95 as the humidity will only slowly begin to creep back in.
Lows of only 69-74 will occur tomorrow night followed by mostly sunny skies, breezy to windy conditions (from the south-southwest to southwest at 20-35 mph) & highs 90-94. Heat indices of 93-101 are expected.
Severe weather risk Monday-Tuesday is all northwest of our area.
Note the SPC-issued ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK Monday.
Tuesday risk is as far southeast as Illinois.
Lows of only 71-75 are expected Tuesday night as clouds increase with southerly winds 15-25 mph.
Surface cold front should pass Wednesday morning to early afternoon with just a few spotty showers & storms as the main shear & dynamics migrate well northeast of the area.
However, robust heating will occur with highly-unstable airmass (hot & muggy) will set up south of our area, so MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK may be high-lighted along & south of I-70 Wednesday, but not so much here.
Highs of 78-85 are expected. Rainfall coverage will run 30% with humid to muggy conditions until the cold front passes. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest & decrease to 9-13 mph.
Most of the storm development Wednesday will occur south & southwest of the viewing area in the mid to late afternoon.
Some scattered showers (isolated storm or two) are possible late Wednesday to Thursday morning, but the best potential will be over the southern 2/3 of the viewing area.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy & cooler (clearing northwest later in the day) with highs 72-77.
Any sort of isolated to scattered severe risk would be in hot, unstable airmass in far southern Illinois & Indiana to Kentucky to Arkansas.
Nice, cooler weather will follow.
However, we begin to warm back up next weekend with 80-86 Saturday & 83-90 Sunday with humidity on the move back northward with warm-front (& wind shift to the south-southwest).
Storms with severe risk will likely set up northwest of our area late Sunday to Monday, June 6.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Agatha remnants from the Pacific may cross Mexico into the western Gulf. New re-development is possible. Also, there may be a tropical system in the Caribbean or eastern Gulf that may impact Florida with time.
Signs are there of a heat surge to 90s & some storm risk closer to June 10, then cool-down, then big heat surge mid-month.
Another heat surge should occur late month to early July with intense heat wave possible.
We will monitor how the likely active Caribbean to Gulf (tropical development) may play into all this or if that could alter this regime at all. It could.