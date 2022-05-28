May 28, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Much Hotter, More Humid Weather

With patchy fog, lows this morning dropped to 46-52.
It has been a beautiful day with low humidity & highs 73-77.
Tonight looks partly cloudy with south wind 9-14 mph & lows 55-62, followed by 84-88 tomorrow (with mostly sunny skies). The humidity will be pretty low tomorrow). Winds will be strong from the south-southwest at 20-35 mph.
After 65-70 tomorrow night with south-southwest winds 20-30 mph all night, Memorial Day will be another windy day with south-southwest winds 20-35 mph.
It will be more humid with warmer highs of 86-92. Heat indices of 88-96 are expected.
After 66-71 Monday night, Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week with south-southwest winds 20-35 mph, mostly sunny skies & highs 90-95. Heat indices of 93-100 are expected.
Tuesday night will be breezy & warm with lows only 70-74.
We cloud up with a highly-broken line of storms possible Wednesday afternoon-evening. Coverage should run 35%, so some of you will see no rainfall from those. An isolated severe storms is possible after highs of 88-93 with heat indices 93-100.
Winds will be south at 15-30 mph.
A round of more widespread scattered showers & storms (65%) will then pass Wednesday night-Thursday morning with wind shift to the northwest. Lows of 58-64 are expected.
At this point, it appears that any severe risk would stay south of our area, but we will monitor.
Cooler, more comfortable air will follow (with some nice crisp, cool nights) before heat begins to return rather quickly next weekend.
Sunday will be the hotter & more humid of the two weekend days, but both look dry right now.
A lot of heat will follow with lots of 90s & +100s heat indices.
Looks like we may not see any storms until around June 10. At first it appear we may get some around June 7, but there is increasing agreement of a later passage of the storms & front.
Temperatures look HOT with highs 93-97 with heat indices +100.
Boiling instability & good cold pool development with a squall line may result in severe weather risk.
Early June will be a time to watch for tropical development in the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico.
Heat relief should follow with much cooler temperatures & cool nights (highs upper 70s to lower 80s & lows 50s).
However, this should not last very long. There are continued signs of hot, dry, intense upper ridging overspreading the viewing area.
Note the intense heat of the ridge in the Southern Plains, which will be spreading northeastward.
A couple surges of intense heat is likely mid & late June to early July.
The potential of some locations in the area reaching 100 is high.
Heat indices will reach well above 100.
Below normal rainfall is likely.
We will monitor for a random "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" with severe risk or even a derecho. We don't want the severe weather, but some rainfall will be needed.
Strong dry signature for June continues.
Drought will likely become an issue.