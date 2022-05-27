May 27, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Memorial Day Weekend outlook as well as May 26 preliminary damage reports

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning! First off, I want to thank all of our viewers who sent in over 200 pictures and reports to our WLFI Report It page and through our Storm Team 18 Weather App.
You can view all of those photos on our website at WLFI.com or click, here.
Your reports during and after severe weather are critical for our operations here not only at the Storm Team 18 Weather Center, but for the National Weather Service as well.
Reports can help the NWS issue warnings based on ground truth from spotters or from where you live. It can also help us pass information quickly to you on-air and online. Of course, safety is our number one priority and you should always seek shelter when storms are moving into your area.
Preliminary Reports (as of Friday morning)
- Nickel to Quarter size hail in Wingate
- Reported tornado on the ground by Law Enforcement at the intersection of State Road 25 and I-74.
- Wind damage 2 miles SW of Adamsboro near Logansport in Cass County reported by a utility company of a tree downed onto power lines.
- Of course many other minor reports were sent in. If we receive any other major reports, we will keep you updated.
If you have any damage reports from yesterday's storms, feel free to use our WLFI Report It page or through our Storm Team 18 Weather App.
Reported Rainfall Over the Last 24 Hours
Many areas picked up quite a bit of rainfall over the last 24 hours. Below is an image of reported rainfall totals.
Today
The low-pressure system responsible for the strong to severe storms last night is still to our southwest this morning. We will see cooler temperatures today with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun at times.
Highs will top out only in the mid 60s with increased cloud cover and scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely today as instability will be very low but cannot rule out a few areas of lightning. Little funnels cannot be ruled out as well since we will have some spin in the atmosphere due to being right under the low.
By this evening, the low will eventually be to our northeast giving us a north wind and will give us a cool night ahead with overnight lows into Saturday morning down into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few areas of fog may develop in our NW counties on Saturday morning.
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Winds will begin to change from NW to S on Saturday afternoon which will help warm us up into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday.
Sunday a few clouds throughout the day will be possible but morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will be likely once again. We will also have a stout SW wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times.
Memorial Day (Monday) will be much like Sunday with fewer clouds and more sunshine. We will begin the day with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values Mon-Tues may reach mid to upper 90s.
Heat Safety
As a friendly reminder, be sure to take it easy outside if you’ll be out for a long period of time. Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen to avoid sunburns.
A lot of outdoor events will take place this weekend so stay weather aware with the heat that will be expected!
7-Day Outlook
Moving forward, Tuesday will again be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
Our next best chance of rain looks to possibly occur Wednesday into Thursday as a surface front will pass through. This will help cool off our temperatures for Thursday. The timing of this cold front is still in question but we will keep you updated.