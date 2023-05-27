May 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-My Apprehensions.......Dry Pattern Continues with Lots of Heat This Weekend, Then Cool-Down & Some Sct'd Storms Down the Road....

After lows of 42-50 this morning, highs today reached 77-83.
It was another day of extremely dry air, but high & mid clouds moved in from the southeast, courtesy of strong storm system over the Carolinas with heavy rain & strong winds with high surf.
Hot, dry upper ridge dominates this week here. Note storm over the Carolinas then moving out to sea.
Sunday will feature sun with high/mid clouds & highs 77-84 & an east-northeast breeze (after 50s in the morning).
83-89 is expected Memorial Day with sunshine & southwest wind after 50s in the morning.
The air will be very dry both days.
Near 90 to the mid 90s then occurs during the week & right into next weekend with flash drought conditions. Overnight lows will run in the 60s.
A few scattered t'storms are possible next Sunday with back door front from the north-northeast. However, not everyone will get the rainfall.
Cooler weather should follow Monday & Tuesday a week from this week. Highs in the 70s to 80s are expected with lows in the 40s to 50 on those two days.
Overall thoughts are on some below normal temperatures for a bit, especially at night behind this front for several other days.
Soil moisture change the next 2 weeks is not good as flash drought really takes over.
Soil moisture compared to normal over the next two weeks is not good.
We then heat up & get humid to muggy.
Much wetter pattern with storm risk looks to evolve in mid-June.
After bout of drier weather for a bit in late June, trend is wetter than normal overall late June to the first 10 days of July.
I still have apprehension about the feedbacks of this early season flash drought, even with good rains forecast ahead. I can't help but think about the footprint the drought may bring & the risk of our flash drought linking up with the western Corn Belt drought, resulting in an area from Kansas to Indiana being resistant to ample rainfall into mid-Summer.
My data says the pattern will change with this traditional Moderate to Strong El Nino for this upcoming Winter-Spring.
However, we still need to watch it closely. Overall future pattern doesn't support a big Summer drought, but I cannot help but look at the feedback underway with these dry soils in the Corn Belt that are trying to re-enforce continued drier conditions. The feedbacks can act like dominoes leading to a local, but significant drought from Kansas to Indiana.
Again, let's watch this closely.
We had a drought last year, but we timed out the rains in such a way as to prevent things from getting way out of control.
Key is to do that this Summer & keep that western Corn Belt drought away from us.
Regardless, trend is still bit cooler Summer, but random 100(s) possible. This is like the two analog years of 1994 & 1997.