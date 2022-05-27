May 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cooler Tonight, Stretch of Heat Ahead....

Tornado is confirmed by NWS as EFU northwest of Waynetown from last night. EFU means no strength can be assigned since no damage was found, but that a tornado did occur.
Patchy to areas of fog are possible later tonight as winds go light to calm.
Lows will be chilly at 44-49.
Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds later Saturday with northwest wind become southwest at 6-12 mph.
Humidity will be low with highs 74-79.
After 57-63 Saturday night, Sunday will reach 84-89, but the humidity will remain pretty low. Dew points should run in the 50s to near 60.
It will be a windy day with south to south-southwest winds 20-35 mph.
Sunday night looks warm with lows only 66-70.
Memorial Day looks mostly sunny, hotter, breezy & humid. Highs of 87-92 are expected with heat indices of 93-98.
Monday night's lows of 67-71 are expected.
Monday night shows all of the severe weather risk well northwest of our region.
The same will apply to Tuesday.
Both days may feature outbreaks in the Northern Plains to western Corn Belt on periphery of upper ridge with ENHANCED to even MODERATE RISK parameters being projected.
Tuesday Wednesday look hot, humid & breezy to windy with highs 90-95 with heat indices 96-102.
Weakening surface cold front will approach Wednesday evening-night with a few to some scattered storms. However, capping will be an issue & coverage may only run 30-35%. Some of you will see no rain.
Any storm that can completely overcome the cap could go briefly severe, but weak wind fields with the capping don't support longer-lived, organized severe.
Surface low & upper trough passes later Wednesday night-Thursday AM.
So the rainfall coverage will go up, but at this point, severe risk looks low. Isolated severe storm would be it (at this point). Rainfall coverage of 50% is expected.
Rainfall totals Wednesday late to Thursday AM should vary greatly from 0.15 to 1.10".
It will turn cooler & less humid Thursday with northwest wind 10-20 mph & highs 77-82.
50s are likely Thursday night, followed by 75-80 Friday (with low humidity) amidst north to northeast winds & lots of sunshine.
47-53 are likely Friday night, so it will be nice, cool & crisp!
Saturday (June 4) looks comfortable too with low humidity & 78-83.
However, the heat begins to surge back northeastward Sunday, June 5. We will likely begin to turn more humid with highs 82-87.
90s are back by Monday, June 6 with high humidity. Heat indices near 100 to 104 are possible. Note the heat on June 6:
Right now, Tuesday June 7 is trending intensely hot with highs 92-97 with heat indices near 100 to as high as 110.
Looks like potential of a line of storms firing near the Mississippi River & sweeping eastward through the viewing area that evening (June 7).
Given the potential boiling instability & very early signs of a good cold pool developing per model & analog analysis with similar situations, severe weather risk looks to be there.
This is also a climatologically-favorable time of year for such a squall line with severe weather.
We will continue monitor & wait & see as we edge closer to that time.
This could change on the placement of severe weather risk, but I feel confident of some storms during this time with the heat & humidity.
We will continue to monitor the potential of tropical development in the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico.
We may get some heat relief for a while, but then the hot, dry ridge tends to build way back north again.
The axis of severe weather shows a tendency to set up way north of our area in the Northern Plains to Minnesota.
A 2012-style intense heat wave will begin to evolve with that upper ridge with time. The heat in the graphic below will move northward.
My question is, do we see a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" on the periphery of this really intense heat impact part of the area before the worst of the ridge's arrives? That will be the main question. If that occurs then 1) severe weather risk could occur with it & 2) we get some water to get us through that upcoming heat wave.
A couple of pretty intense mid to late June-early July heat waves are possible with some locations seeing 100-102 & maximum heat indices 108-118.
We will watch the Caribbean & Gulf for tropical development.
June overall still looks to feature below normal rainfall.