May 26, PM Weather Forecas Update-Hot & Dry with Flash Drought Scenario, But Some Scattered Storms a Week From Sunday...Watching Kansas-Missouri Drought Feedbacks Very Closely....

Working on this.....
More soon.....
Lows this morning ran 40-46, but we warmed to 55-55 for highs this afternoon.
Dry ridge will dominate through next week with flash drought conditions developing over the viewing area (like we saw in May-June 1994 prior to that Moderate traditional El Nino). This is a classic Omega Block with trough in the West & trough in the Southeast.
We will pick up some high & mid clouds Saturday to Monday from potential subtropical or tropical storm that will make a landfall in the Carolinas.
As a result of this massive ridge extending way to the north, the thick wildfire smoke will be way north of our area.
45
45
45
45
45
45
45