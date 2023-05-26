May 26, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Getting warmer and staying dry

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Temperatures this morning will be expected to fall into the mid to lower 40s across the WLFI viewing area. Clear skies will be likely for today with ENE winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 at times. Highs will be near normal, into the mid 70s.
An expansive high-pressure located north and east of the region will be with us over the next several days, giving us bountiful sunshine, brisk mornings, and dry air.
An elevated fire threat will be likely today. Humidity levels may drop into the lower 20s and possibly the upper teens. Couple this with breezy conditions, any fire may spread easily but the risk is low since vegetation is still fairly green. Stay cautious if you do plan on any outdoor burning.
Saturday
Saturday morning will not be as chilly as previous mornings. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 40s which will still be rather brisk. A few mid and high-level clouds will work in after 9 AM and give us hazy sunshine all day. Winds will be out of the ENE once again 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday
Sunday will be another fantastic, warm, and dry day. Morning lows will be in the low 50s with mid and high-level clouds. More mid-level clouds will be likely in the afternoon, so we’ll call Sunday partly sunny. Highs will remain in the lower 80s with 8-10 mph ENE winds.
Monday - Memorial Day
On Memorial Day, expect another dry and mostly sunny day. We’ll have more sunshine as high pressure will give us ENE winds again. Morning lows are expected to be warmer, in the mid-50s. Highs for the day will be warmer, in the mid 80s.
Precipitation Outlook for the Next 7-Days
Rain is looking scarce over the next several days as this abnormally dry pattern continues. The Weather Prediction Center’s 7-Day Outlook shows no rainfall for our viewing area. You can clearly see this blocking pattern staying strong through next week on the map below.
Be sure to water your outdoor plants early in the morning or, better yet, in the evening hours when the sun is going down. Water will evaporate quickly during the daytime hours given the dry air we will continue to see.
10-Day Outlook
As mentioned above, dry weather and sunshine will continue to dominate over the next several days ahead. I will say, the pattern becomes slightly uncertain past Wednesday since the blocking pattern will begin to shut down. This will also allow very warm air to advect into the viewing area. This is when warm air will begin to settle in. 90s look very likely for the middle and end of next week. The good news is, humidity levels as of now look low. So, don’t count on that typical summertime humidity as we move into the month of June!
Models have been fairly inconsistent showing low possibilities of stray pop-up diurnal storms mid-week. This would occur during the afternoon hours and fade away after the sun goes down. That’s why I put an isolated pop-up storm or two on Thursday. Otherwise, most will remain dry as I am not seeing too much in the way of widespread storm coverage anytime soon.