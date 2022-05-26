May 26, 3:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Storms & Rounds of Intense Heat Ahead as We Dry Out

Abundant sunshine & heating is on the way northeastward into our viewing area.
As a result, storms are intensifying over Illinois.
SPC SLIGHT RISK of severe weather or Level 2 out of 5 is up for the viewing area this evening.
Timing of any severe is 5-9 p.m.
A couple severe gusts, brief EF0 tornado or two are possible. Isolated hailers are possible.
Few showers/t'showers are possible overnight with lows 59-63 with southwest wind 8-12 mph.
Scattered showers & isolated t'showers are expected tomorrow, but they will push out later in the day.
Winds will go from southwest to northwest & increase to 15-30 mph later in the day.
Temperatures will fall from highs of 60-68 to 54-61 later in the day.
Some sun is possible mainly early part of day & late.
With clearing, we drop to 45-51 tomorrow night with patchy fog northwestern & western counties possible.
Sunday should feature lots of sun early, then period of some cloudiness, then mostly sunny skies.
Highs of 74-80 are likely with low humidity.
Winds will be pretty light & shift from northwest in the morning to southwest in the afternoon.
With a southwest wind, lows of 58-64 are expected Saturday night.
Sunday will turn hotter with highs 84-89, but the humidity still looks pretty low. Skies look mostly sunny with south-southwest winds 15-25 mph.
Hot, dry upper ridging dominates Sunday-Wednesday or Thursday with highs eventually heating up to 91-95 with heat indices 95-102.
Surface cold front should pass either late Wednesday or Thursday. Timing is unclear. I am included to go with Thursday at the moment given the strength of the hot upper ridge.
Capping will be an issue with storm developing along the front. So, I kept coverage at 40% & some of you will get very little to NO RAIN. Any storm that can completely overcome the cap could go severe given the boiling instability, but the better wind fields for organized severe weather look to be northwest of our area & displaces from the front.
Cooler air will follow with nice, comfortable highs in the 76-82 with low humidity at the end of next week. Lows should run near 50 to the 50s.
We heat up again pretty quickly to 80s, then 90s after that.
The high humidity will return as well.
Next good potential of storms would be around somewhere in that June 7-9 time frame.
That actually has better wind fields & dynamics for severe weather with less capping. We will watch & see how that evolves.
Shot of briefly cooler, comfortable air should follow with highs 77-82 & lows in the 50s.
The comfortable air erodes & more & more influence of the hot upper ridging will occur mid to late June & right into early July.
It will expand & contract in two centers: one in the Central Plains & one over New England to the Midwest.
Trend of below normal rainfall continues for June:
July continues to trend below normal rainfall as well:
Compared to U.S. models, the European model has the core of the dryness a bit more northwest of us.
We will continue to monitor closely, but this overall drier, hotter trend with drought risk for this Summer has been consistent in analysis of much model & analog data since last Fall.