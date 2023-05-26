May 26, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Hot & Dry with Flash Drought Scenario, But Some Scattered Storms a Week From Sunday...Watching Kansas-Missouri Drought Feedbacks Very Closely....

Lows this morning ran 40-46, but we warmed to 73-80 for highs this afternoon.
Dry ridge will dominate through next week with flash drought conditions developing over the viewing area (like we saw in May-June 1994 prior to that Moderate traditional El Nino). This is a classic Omega Block with trough in the West & trough in the Southeast.
The trough will end up including the western part of Canada, leading to much wetter, cooler pattern for that area of Canada. This will extinguish the wildfires there. However, hot, dry ridge will expand unusually far to the north. With dry fuels evolving, tundra & northern taiga (spruce forest) fires are possible with that smoke drifting towards Greenland.
We will pick up some high & mid clouds Saturday to Monday from potential subtropical or tropical storm that will make a landfall in the Carolinas.
As a result of this massive ridge extending way to the north, the thick wildfire smoke will be way north of our area.
There is the heat next week (with the low dew points).
Drought will be rapidly developing in the short-term next week over our area. This will be a lobe extending from the significant western Corn Belt drought.
Hopefully this changes, but right, looks like our next potential of scattered showers & t'storms will be Sunday of next weekend.
This will occur as the hot, dry ridge moves back northwestward, dislodging an upper trough that will bring another back door cold front in.
Problem is, coverage does not look overly-high (maybe 40-45%).
Pulsey downburst risk may develop given the instability & layer of dry air potentially at the low to mid-levels.
Nice cool-down with follow with highs in the 70s & lows in the 40s for a couple of nights!
Now to June 10 features below to well-below normal rainfall, but again some scattered storms are still expected around June 5.
Mid-June looks wet & stormy.
Normal rainfall June 18-25 rainfall is around 1".
Widespread above to well-above normal amounts for that period are expected.
Severe weather risk will be there on multiple days as well.
We see normal a bit below normal rainfall after that June 19-25, but June 26-July 4 will likely turn back with above normal rainfall.
This is based on confidence from the CFSv2, JMA & ECMWF models.
I still will watch just how this western Corn Belt drought evolves & our flash drought overall.
Again, if we see a highly-solid foot print of drought pattern become established, then we need to look out lingering dryness & drought well into Summer.
However, the trend is for wetter times ahead with overall temperatures below normal for the Summer (but still a burst of 100 possible in the area).
1972 & 1994 are good matches (1994 the best) with flash drought turning to ample rainfall with temperatures averaging below normal (1972 & 1994 has brief spurt(s) of near/100, however).