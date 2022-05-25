May 25, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Rain and storms off and on over the next few days

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We will be tracking a few waves of scattered rain with embedded lightning/thunder this morning.
Temperatures are in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Not as chilly as previous mornings thanks to the passing warm front, increased cloud cover, and winds from the SE.
Highs today will be dependent on the amount of sun we could receive. More sunshine will greatly increase highs into the mid 80s. But current thoughts are with increased clouds expected, highs will only top out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We will see a little break in the rain with mostly to partly cloudy skies later this morning and early afternoon. Then more scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible.
As of this morning, mostly cloudy conditions will be likely for much of today. This will help diminish a stronger severe threat to storms. A couple of strong storms could be possible this afternoon. But any breaks in the clouds could certainly enhance this threat.
As always, stay weather aware in these scenarios because a strong to severe storm could still be possible at times today and on Thursday.
Thursday
As the low will slowly progress to the northeast into the WLFI viewing area, much of the same weather will be expected tomorrow. Scattered and isolated rain/storm chances will be likely as we will still be in the warm sector of the low.
With increasing clouds and rain chances, highs will only reach the mid 70s.
Some of these storms could reach severe levels but widespread severe weather is low. Individual storms may have the potential to reach severe limits.
Friday
As the low pivots across the viewing area, we will continue to see isolated and scattered rain chances. Highs for the day will only be in the upper 60s since we will be more on the back and cooler side of the low.
Additionally, with the low right over our area, this will create some spin in the atmosphere. Some cold air funnels may be possible. These rarely make it toward the ground but we will continue to monitor chances for scattered rain.
By Friday late afternoon and into the evening, the low will eventually exit to the east. We will begin to clear out by then and give way to quieter weather going into the weekend.
Here is a look at current model data running through the entire low pressure system working into the WLFI viewing area from Wednesday morning and into Friday. Note that we will have some dry time along with scattered rain and storms at times now through Friday morning/afternoon.
Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has all of the WLFI viewing area for both Wednesday and Thursday under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe weather.
The definition of a Marginal Risk (Level 1) from the SPC states: “Isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity. An area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity.”
That being said, a few isolated to scattered storms may reach severe limits but overall coverage will be low. Stay weather aware and always stay on top of the latest weather forecast. The best way you can stay safe is to keep an eye on the radar. You can do that on our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Rainfall Accumulations up to Friday Night
Since we will not see an overspreading rainfall event over the next 3 days, rainfall totals will be spotty, especially in heavier storms. Area-wide, 0.75” to 1” look decent. Locally, underneath heavier storms, areas could see 1” to 2” of rain.
Memorial Day Weekend and 7-Day Outlook
The pattern after Friday and through the 7-day period looks fairly quiet with warming conditions and sunny skies. The next best chance of rain looks to occur possibly late next week.