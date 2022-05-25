May 25, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Storms

After lows of 44-52 yesterday morning, highs of 71-77 yesterday, today is warm & muggy! Dew points as of 4 p.m. are running 67-74 over the viewing area with temperatures 78-84.
Scattered storms are developing to our south & moving northward with strong south-southeast winds gusting 30-35 mph.
There is a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for the viewing area this evening.
Tornado Watch may be issued by SPC pending convective evolution:
A few scattered storms & a broken arc of storms will pass in the 5-9 p.m. time frame generally-speaking.
A couple severe gusts, brief EF0 to low-end EF1 tornadoes or two are possible. Isolated hailer is possible.
After that, some passing showers/t'showers are possible overnight.
Tomorrow, as we heat up to 74-78 with some sun (south-southwest wind gusts 25-30 mph), a couple/few arcs of showers & storms will pivot through.
There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather.
Isolated brief EF0 tornado &/or severe gust is possible. Isolated hailer is possible.
Better severe risk is eastern to southeastern Indiana to Ohio, but we have some here.
Some scattered showers & a couple t'showers are expected Friday, mainly before 5 p.m.
Highs will reach 61-69 northwest to southeast (66 Greater Lafayette) before falling to 57-64 by 5 p.m. (northwest to southeast with 61 at Greater Lafayette).
Northwest to north winds may gust 20-25 mph.
After mostly cloudy skies, we may see a nice clearing trend northwest to southeast in the evening.
This will be followed by lows of 46-53 (51 Greater Lafayette) early Saturday morning with skies becoming mostly clear to clear.
Warm front will be on the move northward Saturday. Northwest winds in the morning will become southwest by late afternoon with partly cloudy skies & highs 74-82 north/northeast to southwest (78 Greater Lafayette).
With southwest to south winds Saturday night, lows of 58-65 are likely, followed by highs of 84-89 Sunday (with mostly sunny skies).
Dew points will rise to 63-67, so it will become more humid, leading to heat indices of 85-91.
Winds will be southerly on Sunday at 15-25 mph.
Hot, dry upper ridging dominates the region Sunday-Thursday.
Mostly clear skies dominate with southwest to south winds & high humidity.
Meanwhile, tropical depression will likely develop off the coast of Florida to the eastern Gulf of Mexico
HIGHS & PROJECTED MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES EACH DAY NEXT WEEK:
A broken line of storms is possible Thursday afternoon-evening.
Best wind fields for severe storms will be well north of our area & storms will likely be battling considerable capping.
However, given the boiling heat & instability presently, storms that can completely break through the cap or hot, dry lid may go pulsey severe.
These storms pulse up, drop their severe gust with even some hail & collapse while other pulse up briefly nearby in the line.
With lack of good wind fields aloft, the congealing pulsey storms will tend to congeal a bit, then send out a gust front/outflow boundary that will choke them off with time in the evening.
Looks like MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) parameters potentially at this point.
Tropical depression to then tropical storm still looks to occur in the Gulf of Mexico.
We will monitor its strengthening & movement. Strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane is not off the table.
We will turn cooler after that with highs next Friday at 78-84 with lower humidity & Friday night's (June 3/4) lows in the 50s to near 60.
Weekend of June 4-5 looks dry, mostly sunny & turning hotter again with highs eventually warming to 85-90.
However, the humidity looks low.
Hot, dry upper ridging tends to dominate New England to the Midwest with potential heat wave in early June.
New England to Midwest looks to have below normal rainfall with that ridge.
The trend is to bring that tropical system into Texas & then the moisture into the Plains, feeding severe storms over the Northern Plains.
Mid to especially late June trend is below normal rainfall in our area.
No doubt we will get some storms, but hot upper ridging tends dominate the Central Plains to Midwest to New England.
This shows up in the projected temperature anomalies.
Extensive heat wave is possible from the Northeast to Midwest & the Plains as we end June & move right into July.
Again, we have high potential of seeing 100 or +100 in the viewing area this Summer.
Developing dryness & drought will be an issue by the end of June to early July.
Note the continued trend of below normal rainfall for the month of June as a whole from the Midwest to New England.
The saving grace for the Plains will likely be the tropical system. Meanwhile, the Northern Rockies & Northern Plains to northwestern Great Lakes will tend to have the active severe storm track with flooding potential.