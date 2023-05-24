May 24, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning ran 52-56.
After highs today of 82-89 (with low dew points or humidity), we will cool to 44-50 tonight with a brisk, chilly northeast wind behind our backdoor cold front.
With the frontal passage, a band of thick Canadian forest fire smoke will pass (making the sky extra pale, gray & hazy) tonight-early Thursday morning.
Strong northeast wind (15-24 mph with gusts 28-35 mph) & highs of 67-73 are expected Thursday (with very low dew points in the 20s & 30s). Although the front will be southwest of the area, the hot upper ridge will already be re-expanding back northeastward. This will result in increasing high clouds in the afternoon spilling in up & over the ridge from the northwest.
Lows of 40-45 are likely Friday morning, followed by sunshine (very low humidity once again) & highs of 73-79. Winds will be easterly at 12-22 mph.
With the hot upper ridge shifting way back northeastward again, the thickest smoke will move out of our area & should stay out of our area for many days to follow.
Hot upper ridge or dome of dry, hot weather with lack of clouds, is completely dominant from the Arctic Circle to the Upper South of the Lower 48 next week in a large-scale Omega Block.
Temperatures will rise into the 90s in the area with lots of sunshine & very low humidity, resulting in flash drought conditions (especially on areas that missed out on the recent rainfall over the pass few weeks).
I will tell you that this is troubling. You see such expansive ridging & dryness over dry soils & a feedback develops in which dry soil means lower humidity & higher temperatures, which in-turn dries the soil further. The further drying then feeds back into the loop, only solidifying the pattern.
I know all of the data says wetter & cooler with time, but we need to make sure that this doesn't morph with the Kansas & Missouri to Nebraska drought into a full-fledged large drought all the way to our area.
We will likely end up with
