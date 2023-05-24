May 24, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-A Look Into Historic, Long, Rain-Free Periods May 15-June 15 & Our Overall Forecast Now Through Summer...

Lows this morning ran 52-56.
After highs today of 81-88 (with low dew points or humidity), we will cool to 44-50 tonight with a brisk, chilly northeast wind behind our backdoor cold front.
With the frontal passage, a band of thick Canadian forest fire smoke will pass (making the sky extra pale, gray & hazy) tonight-early Thursday morning.
Strong northeast wind (15-24 mph with gusts 28-35 mph) & highs of 67-73 are expected Thursday (with very low dew points in the 20s & 30s). Although the front will be southwest of the area, the hot upper ridge will already be re-expanding back northeastward. This will result in increasing high clouds in the afternoon spilling in up & over the ridge from the northwest.
Lows of 40-45 are likely Friday morning, followed by sunshine (very low humidity once again) & highs of 73-79. Winds will be easterly at 12-22 mph.
With the hot upper ridge shifting way back northeastward again, the thickest smoke will move out of our area & should stay out of our area for many days to follow.
Hot upper ridge or dome of dry, hot weather with lack of clouds, is completely dominant from the Arctic Circle to the Upper South of the Lower 48 next week in a large-scale Omega Block.
Temperatures will rise into the 90s in the area with lots of sunshine & very low humidity, resulting in flash drought conditions (especially on areas that missed out on the recent rainfall over the pass few weeks).
Thoughts are that we will see wetter times farther into June with some storms by June 5 & widespread storms in mid-June. Severe weather risk will be with us.
Rainfall looks below normal generally in the June 21-28 time frame & above normal June 29-July 5.
I will tell you that this bit of information I dug up is troubling, however. You see such expansive ridging & dryness over dry soils & a feedback develops in which dry soil means lower humidity & higher temperatures, which in-turn dries the soil further. The further drying then feeds back into the loop, only solidifying the pattern.
When you see these feedbacks on such a large scale occur early in the year, the odds of a large-scale drought are increased. Even though this should be a wetter pattern evolving (based on analog) we do need to watch it.
I have thought over the past couple of days "I know all of the data says wetter & cooler with time, but we need to make sure that this doesn't morph with the Kansas & Missouri to Nebraska drought into a full-fledged large drought all the way to our area".
Many major droughts have featured mid-May to early- or mid-June dryness with years of 1881, 1886, 1887, 1894, 1895, 1914, 1921, 1934, 1953, 1988, 2012 showing up in this research. All of these years featured significant droughts & had that early-season dryness footprint from a similar upper ridging situation. However, not all years ended up like that. 1976 & 1977 did not, nor did 1994 or 1992 or 1937. Many did, though.
For now, like 1994, I will still go with dry early, then wetter with time in an overall wetter than normal Summer with bit below normal temperatures. That is what the analog & modeling show.
That said........
May 15-June 15 is typically a wetter, stormier time, especially late May to early June (climatologically-speaking). To get a stretch of 0 rainfall for more than 10 days in that time period is a rarity.
Some years are drier than others, but rainfall-free for extended periods at that time is an outlier.
We will likely end up with at least 15 days without a single drop of rain at the Purdue Airport & over the viewing area as a whole (May 21-June 5). This would be the 2nd longest stretch at this time period on record (records back to 1879).
Longest stretches with 0.00" rainfall between May 15 & June 15:
1. 19 days.....1948 (May 17-June 4)
2. 16 days.....1886
3. 15 days.....1881, 2023?
4. 14 days.....1972, 1988
5. 13 days.....1887
6. 12 days.....1893, 1976
7. 11 days.....1921, 1925, 1953, 1977, 2012
8. 10 days.....1888, 1932, 1937, 1994
Years very close in the running....only out of the top 5 by trace amount(s) of rainfall...
1894, 1895, 1914, 1934, 1954, 1964, 1966, 1992
Of all of these years, two had upcoming traditional moderate to strong El Ninos like this year: 1972 & 1994
1972 & 1994 Junes saw these rainfall anomalies:
They saw these June mean temperature anomalies:
That is only part of the information. What about DAILY HIGH TEMPERATURES, not combined highs & lows (we had some very hot days near 100 in mid-June 1994).......
Hotter than normal early to mid June, cooler late June days equal near to slightly-below normal temperatures.
With means more below normal, this tells me that many times the days were very warm, but the nights cooled off significantly (likely due to dry soils for part of the month.....dry soils make for cooler nights):
1972, 1994 combine July rainfall anomalies looked like this:
1972, 1994 combined July temperature anomalies looked like this:
July daily high temperature anomalies (not nearly as much below normal shows cooler nights as compared to cooler days in 1972 & 1994 in July, showing lack of extreme mugginess & likely bouts of dry soils).
Finally, August 1972, 1994 combined rainfall anomalies appear this way:
Mean temperatures appear this way:
Daily highs......August seemed more consistently cooler in 1972 & 1994 rather than big diurnal swings from hotter days to cool nights. This likely implies wetter soil & cloudiness evening things out.
Summer 1972 & 1994 overall:
Mean temperature anomalies (cooler than normal Summer overall):
Rainfall total anomalies (drier than normal southern 2/3 of the viewing area, normal rainfall northern 1/3):
High temperature anomalies (closer to normal, but still a bit below normal overall):
1948, seeing such a dry stretch May 15-June 15 is a Summer to dig into. It did not precede an El Nino that next Winter however. 1948-49 was a La Nina, as was 1949-50. Dryness is more common with La Ninas in the Midwest & Plains than El Ninos in the growing season.
Nonetheless, the 1948 Summer looked like this:
Mean temperature anomalies (June bit cooler than normal, July normal August warmer than normal):
Rainfall anomalies (normal June, wetter July, extremely dry August with rapid worsening of a flash drought):
So I then just took all of the years (regardless of anything linking them together, other than just have these rare very long dry stretches in the May 15-June 15 period) to see what the commonality was.
So, 1921, 1925, 1932, 1937, 1948, 1953, 1959, 1972, 1976, 1977, 2012.
The trend was warmer than normal Summer from the Central & Northern Plains to the Midwest & cooler in the West, South & East.
The trend in averaging all of these Summers is below normal rainfall.
Palmer Drought Severity averages of these years for the Summers as a whole were -2.0 on a scale of 0 to -4.0. These was an average of Severe Drought status for those Summers.
I also took the years that were very close to being in the survey for longest dry spells May 15-June 15. With that, you can add 1914, 1934, 1954, 1964, 1966, 1992 (in these maps, data only goes back to 1897, so I cannot included any pre-1897 data).
When I put all of those years in the matrix.
Mean temperatures end up above normal for those Summers, but below south, west & eastern U.S. Center of the heat is in the western Corn Belt.
Drier than normal:
Palmer Drought is -3.0 to -2.0 or Severe to Extreme Drought average for the Summers.
The take a way is that there is a correlation between late Spring-early Summer dryness & drought for the Summer as a whole. However, the correlation isn't necessarily there with developing El Nino years like this one. Most traditional El Nino years that are dry like this early, end up wetter & cooler than normal for the Summer overall with a random burst of intense heat or two to 100 when there is a drought centered nearby (like this Spring in the Central Plains).
However, you can't help to notice all of these years & the Summer temperature pattern (first image) & the current May means (second image) with the heat in the northern & central U.S. ringed by the cooler weather east, south & west. Our numbers seem lower mainly due to the cool nights from dry, dry soils, rather than cooler days. The days have been warm, the nights cool.
You also can't help to compare the overall Summer rainfall anomalies of the years (first image) to the May 2023 anomalies.
They all look so similar. So, you have to wonder if this is just a footprint or feedback that overrides the El Nino tendencies of this Summer & it is hotter & drier than normal overall with drought.
Maybe we find that in these situations, such a footprint & feedback is laid down that this overriding turns into a future, vital forecast tool. As a forecaster, you have your hypothesis for the Spring, Summer, Fall outlooks for example based on your modeling & analog & overall knowledge. You then must test that hypothesis.
Despite the overwhelming El Nino data, I must keep an open mind & watch this May dryness & upper ridge footprint & potential feedback.