May 24, 12 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers/Storms Return Then Hotter, Drier Weather

Increasing clouds occur with time today with highs 69-76 & east winds 10-22 mph.
We turn cloudy tonight with lows near 60, followed by a wave of scattered showers & a couple of t'storms possible that will pass the viewing area in the 3:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. time frame.
Drier weather should follow with increasing southeast to south-southeast winds gusting 28-35 mph by afternoon. Temperatures should reach 76-81.
In this time sunshine is possible, along with an isolated shower/storm.
In the 4:30-10 p.m. time frame a round of showers & storms should move through the viewing area.
The amount of sun over the viewing area as a whole will tend to determine severe weather risk.
If we see better potential of more sun with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s area-wide, then we are looking at SLIGHT RISK likely for the area.
If we stay mostly cloudy & a bit cooler, then it will stay MARGINAL.
Storm Prediction Center outlook has us in MARGINAL RISK for tomorrow PM.
After showers/storms Wednesday evening, we see some scattered showers & isolated storms Wednesday night (lows in the 60s) & into Thursday morning, then some scattered showers & a few storms Thursday.
Sunshine will appear & low is slowing a bit, so we will we in southwest winds with warmer temperatures in the 70s. It appears more of the severe weather risk will line up from Ohio to eastern & southeastern Indiana to Kentucky on Thursday.
Nonetheless, Storm Prediction Center has us in a MARGINAL RISK for severe on Thursday.
We will monitor to see how this pans out.
There will be cold air aloft to bubble up some storms, but the main shortwave (that would be the main trigger for some severe storms) pivoting around the main upper trough in the greater amount of warming sunshine to our east & southeast may tend to track east & southeast of our area.
Showers are possible Thursday night (lows 50s to 60) & some lingering showers are possible Friday with mostly cloudy skies & highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Hot upper ridging then takes over rapidly after passage of warm front Friday night/Saturday.
Note the temperature anomalies developing:
Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs 76-84, followed by 83-89 Sunday with mostly sunny skies (heat indices 85-92) then 87-91 Monday. Monday (Memorial Day) looks mostly sunny with heat indices 90-96, but south winds 15-25 mph.
Tuesday & Wednesday look hotter with highs 91-95 with heat indices 95-103 with breezy to windy conditions (wind from the south to southwest 15-30 mph).
Scattered storms are possible Wednesday night-Thursday of next week. A couple to a few severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Some storms will then be possible around June 7.
Much of early June will be dominated by lots of heat!
Precipitation will be running below normal overall.
After a cooler, more comfortable time for a bit in mid-June, intense heat arrives in late June, lasting into early July.
Drier than normal trend is expected with that heat late June-early July.
We will watch the tropics however.
Looks like much of the rainfall from tropical action will occur in Florida to Texas.