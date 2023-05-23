May 23, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast-Long Dry Stretch with Sudden Flash Drought Scenario, But Wetter Pattern Farther Into June....

After lows of 50-56 this morning, highs today reached 81-87. Dew points were very low once again in the 30s & 40s.
Given the lack of any rainfall, very low dew points daily & lack of any clouds, rapid onset of flash drought conditions will occur over the next 1-2 weeks.
However, rainfall is expected by June 5-7 time frame.......
________________________________________________
Note that back door cold front coming in from the northeast late Wednesday. We go from 10-15 degrees above normal to 5-8 degrees below normal briefly.
Note how it heat right back up after we cool briefly.
The big upper ridge of dome of heat, then builds back over the region & all rainfall will stay north, west, south & well east of our area.
This is a classic Omega Block pattern.
You can see the pattern of the upper jet.
Note the 500 mb geopotential height anomalies. The orange indicates heights above to well-above normal for the late May to very early June period. Higher heights mean warmer temperatures aloft & at the surface.
Surface temperatures will run quite a bit above normal, especially next week.
Showers & t'storms are expected in the June 5-7 time frame.
However, we may not see the much, much wetter weather & storm risk get here until mid-June. After June 5-7, it doesn't look too promising until mid month.
There is world-wide agreement among long-range modeling that mid-June is wetter than normal (along with severe weather risk).
Given the rapid onset toward El Nino, the trend is still for a transition to wetter times June through July & August.
Overall temperature trend is below normal this Summer with overall above normal rainfall.
Again, this looks a lot like 1994 with flash drought early in May to June, then wetter & overall cooler. Temperatures reached 100 in mid-June 1994.
1997, another analog year, was wet until flash drought in July with 100 in mid-July.
So, thoughts are on dry, hotter start then wetter cooler regime with time.
The main area of consistent drought appears to be evolving for Kansas to Missouri to Nebraska & western Illinois.
My only worry is that with this early flash drought, will these feedback bring the core of that Kansas-Missouri drought eastward to our area & keep it here, while area southeast, east & northeast of us are wet.
Overall synoptic & upper level pattern favors the wetter-with-time scenario, but feedback mechanism scenario is something that cannot be ignored. This, even with the wetter El Nino Summer regime in the analog data here.
June-July-August 2023 overall rainfall projection: