 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 23, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast-Long Dry Stretch with Sudden Flash Drought Scenario, But Wetter Pattern Farther Into June....

  • Updated
  • 0
May 23, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast-Long Dry Stretch with Sudden Flash Drought Scenario, But Wetter Pattern Farther Into June....

After lows of 50-56 this morning, highs today reached 81-87.  Dew points were very low once again in the 30s & 40s.

Given the lack of any rainfall, very low dew points daily & lack of any clouds, rapid onset of flash drought conditions will occur over the next 1-2 weeks.

However, rainfall is expected by June 5-7 time frame.......

________________________________________________

Note that back door cold front coming in from the northeast late Wednesday.  We go from 10-15 degrees above normal to 5-8 degrees below normal briefly.

Note how it heat right back up after we cool briefly.  

1

The big upper ridge of dome of heat, then builds back over the region & all rainfall will stay north, west, south & well east of our area.

1

This is a classic Omega Block pattern.

You can see the pattern of the upper jet.

1

Note the 500 mb geopotential height anomalies.  The orange indicates heights above to well-above normal for the late May to very early June period.  Higher heights mean warmer temperatures aloft & at the surface.

1

Surface temperatures will run quite a bit above normal, especially next week.

1
1

Showers & t'storms are expected in the June 5-7 time frame.

1

However, we may not see the much, much wetter weather & storm risk get here until mid-June.  After June 5-7, it doesn't look too promising until mid month.

There is world-wide agreement among long-range modeling that mid-June is wetter than normal (along with severe weather risk).

1

Given the rapid onset toward El Nino, the trend is still for a transition to wetter times June through July & August.

Overall temperature trend is below normal this Summer with overall above normal rainfall.

Again, this looks a lot like 1994 with flash drought early in May to June, then wetter & overall cooler.  Temperatures reached 100 in mid-June 1994.

1997, another analog year, was wet until flash drought in July with 100 in mid-July.

So, thoughts are on dry, hotter start then wetter cooler regime with time.

The main area of consistent drought appears to be evolving for Kansas to Missouri to Nebraska & western Illinois.

My only worry is that with this early flash drought, will these feedback bring the core of that Kansas-Missouri drought eastward to our area & keep it here, while area southeast, east & northeast of us are wet.

Overall synoptic & upper level pattern favors the wetter-with-time scenario, but feedback mechanism scenario is something that cannot be ignored.  This, even with the wetter El Nino Summer regime in the analog data here.

June-July-August 2023 overall rainfall projection:

1

Recommended for you