May 23, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny and cool day ahead with storms mid-week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Area-wide, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. We are seeing some upper-level clouds due to a system well to the SW of Central Indiana. These clouds will clear out and give way to mostly sunny skies later this morning and into the afternoon.
Winds will stay relatively light 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 from the ENE.
Since we will see that ENE wind, our temperatures will keep us cooler with highs today only in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will give us much of the same weather however temperatures look to rebound back to near normal. Morning lows are expected to get back in the upper 40s with clear skies. Then by the afternoon, highs will get up into the mid to lower 70s.
We will have increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening as our next system is set to arrive by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Our next low-pressure system will begin to move in. A warm front is expected to pass through the morning hours. This will help give us strong south winds bringing in higher dew points and warmer temperatures for the day. Highs will run into the upper 70s and lower 80s, depending on how much sun we could receive.
With the warm front passing in the morning, a few showers and isolated non-severe storms will likely occur in the morning hours.
As usual, if we have more clearing for the afternoon, temperatures could run higher than expected and could increase the threat of severe weather by the afternoon/evening. As the cold front passes late Wednesday, a line of strong to severe storms could be possible.
Again, more sunshine and clearing for the afternoon could enhance this threat. We will continue to monitor. But as it has happened in events past, more clouds and rain could decrease the threat. We'll know more closer to the time of the event.
Thursday
By Thursday, lingering and wrap around showers will be likely and a few rumbles of thunder. Cooler temperatures will occur with highs only in the upper 60s.
Storm Prediction Center Forecast for Wednesday
Data this morning has increased severe ingredients with CAPE and shear reaching possible severe levels on Wednesday evening. This would support a MARGINAL severe storm chance, with damaging winds, small hail, and a potential for a few quick low-end tornadoes. This map will surely change and be updated over the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for further updates.
Rainfall Accumulations by Friday
By Friday, we could see upwards to 1" to 2" of rain. Locally heavy amounts may occur in some of the stronger storms.
7-Day Outlook
Once the front passes, lingering showers will likely occur Thursday and into Friday morning. High pressure will work in by Friday afternoon and evening giving us quieter weather for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.
Warming temperatures will occur by the weekend as well.