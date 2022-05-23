May 23, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers/Storms Return Then Summer-Like Heat Returns

It was a chilly morning. Lows dropped to 40-47.
It has been a beautiful day! Highs reached 65-71. Dew points 20s to 40s today with this east-northeast wind is really drying out soils. Some farm field work has resumed in areas that saw less rainfall over the weekend.
Some patchy cloudiness is possible tonight at times with east wind 5-12 mph & lows 44-53.
After sunny to mostly sunny skies, we should see some increasing clouds tomorrow.
Winds will be easterly 10-22 mph with highs 68-76.
We turn cloudy Tuesday night, but it remains quite warm with lows 58-64 with south-southeast wind 15-25 mph.
A wave of scattered showers & a few t'storms will likely pass Wednesday morning.
After that, we get a lull with only an isolated shower or two with sunshine appearing.
After 4 p.m., we will watch for round of showers & storms to pop up rapidly in central to eastern Illinois & pivot northeastward into & through the viewing area.
Storm Prediction center has our area in MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5).
If we can get enough sun as projected & indeed warm up to 80 to the low 80s with 65-70 dew points, the upgrade to SLIGHT RISK will likely occur.
New data does suggest that, but we seen a lot of issues with too much rainfall & lack of sun when the best lift & shear pass through, limiting our severe risk this year & last year.
We will monitor.
Thursday looks showery & cooler, followed by a couple isolated showers Friday & Friday night.
Upper ridging with heat then takes over with highs 87-91 Monday (heat indices 91-95). Sunday should reach 84-88 with heat indices 85-91.
Clusters/complexes of storms with severe weather will tend to set up well northwest of our area over the weekend to mid-next week.
We will warm to the 90-95 range by Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Heat indices of 93-101 are expected.
Eventually, a cold front & upper trough will put a dent in that ridge & we see storms affect us next Wednesday night &/or Thursday.
Projected GEM IR imagery of the storms northwest of us & then the digging of the trough with storms eventually impacting our area:
Early June averages quite hot overall:
It could turn briefly cooler & comfortable for a time in mid-June, however, late June to July 4 looks especially hot:
Overall, June 2022 looks drier than normal still.
La Nina is really locked in & its pattern is locked in as well.
It now appears we may not even go to neutral until next December.
It will weaken in the Fall, but neutrality may not be reached until the approach of Christmas 2022.
What does this mean?
Still looks like cooler than normal Summer Northern Rockies to Pacific Northwest & Northern Plains.
However, the two hot, dry ridges (Plains is the main one) will bring drought & intense heat to the Central & Southern Plains.
Summer OVERALL looks a lot like this still........temperature anomaly-wise:
My thoughts continue to be on a Summer that looks something like this....with dryness overall Central & Southern Plains to New England, wetness in the Northern Plains & wetness (as compared to normal) over the Southeast.
The tropics will be very active, so we will monitor on whether we can get remnants into our area to bring welcome rainfall.
We will also watch the "Ring of Fire" pattern on the periphery of upper ridging with increasing risk of derecho once again this year here.
At this point, September to mid-November looks drier than normal.
HOWEVER, the very active tropics will be a wildcard.