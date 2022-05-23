May 23, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Late Evening Data In with Focus on the Now to Friday Period

Final tally of highs today shows 66-71.
Scattered showers & storms Wednesday morning will give way to drier weather in the afternoon.
Sunshine amount will determine whether we see MARGINAL RISK stay the same or be upgraded to SLIGHT RISK.
That risk would tend to occur 4:30-9 p.m.
I went for mid 70s to lower 80s with dew points to 65-70.
With cold air aloft of the upper low Thursday I included the potential of a few t'storms in the forecast.
With a few peeks of sun between rounds of rainfall, I upped the high from 68 to 70.
Isolated showers may linger Friday.
We will dry & heat up still for the weekend.