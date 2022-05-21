May 21, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers/Storms Then Cooler Followed by More Rainfall

You can see the storm reports from today so far.
4 semi trucks were overturned in Miami & Cass counties, trees & powerlines were downed near Galveston. Multiple farm buildings were damaged (some completely unroofed) & one home damaged near Flora. Irrigation rig was flipped & damaged, as well.
MARGINAL RISK of severe is up this evening for southeastern areas for isolated severe storm or two.
Main threat would be hail.
You can see the showers & storms this evening, then lingering rainfall overnight, which will taper early Sunday morning.
Lows will be cool at 48-53 with north to northwest winds 8-20 mph.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy then partly cloudy in some areas late. Highs of 61-66 are likely with north to northwest winds 13-30 mph.
Lows of 39-46 are likely tomorrow night with clearing trend, followed by sunshine & 67-73 Monday.
Tuesday will be warmer with south-southeast winds & highs 72-79
A round of rainfall is likely late Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, then showers & storms Wednesday afternoon-evening. highs of 72-82 are likely.
Some severe weather risk shows up (MARGINAL to SLIGHT gets into our area).
Lingering rain should exit Thursday morning with cooler highs of 65-70.
A couple isolated showers are possible Friday as warm front moves northward.
Memorial Day weekend & Memorial Day itself features all of the storms action way northwest of our area.
We will monitor potential tropical development in the Caribbean or off the coast of Florida.
Early June looks hotter & drier than normal.
Temperature anomalies:
Rainfall anomalies: