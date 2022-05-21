 Skip to main content
May 21, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers/Storms Then Cooler Followed by More Rainfall

  Updated
  • 0
4

You can see the storm reports from today so far.

4 semi trucks were overturned in Miami & Cass counties, trees & powerlines were downed near Galveston.  Multiple farm buildings were damaged (some completely unroofed) & one home damaged near Flora.  Irrigation rig was flipped & damaged, as well.  

4

MARGINAL RISK of severe is up this evening for southeastern areas for isolated severe storm or two.

Main threat would be hail.

2

You can see the showers & storms this evening, then lingering rainfall overnight, which will taper early Sunday morning.

Lows will be cool at 48-53 with north to northwest winds 8-20 mph.

5

Sunday looks mostly cloudy then partly cloudy in some areas late.  Highs of 61-66 are likely with north to northwest winds 13-30 mph.

Lows of 39-46 are likely tomorrow night with clearing trend, followed by sunshine & 67-73 Monday.

Tuesday will be warmer with south-southeast winds & highs 72-79

A round of rainfall is likely late Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, then showers & storms Wednesday afternoon-evening.  highs of 72-82 are likely.

Some severe weather risk shows up (MARGINAL to SLIGHT gets into our area).

Lingering rain should exit Thursday morning with cooler highs of 65-70.

3

A couple isolated showers are possible Friday as warm front moves northward.

Memorial Day weekend & Memorial Day itself features all of the storms action way northwest of our area.

We will monitor potential tropical development in the Caribbean or off the coast of Florida.

2
1
1

Early June looks hotter & drier than normal.

Temperature anomalies:

1

Rainfall anomalies:

4

